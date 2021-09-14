Log in
The IMF's role in sovereign debt restructurings

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
IRC Task Force on IMF and global financial governance issues

Occasional Paper Series

The IMF's role in sovereign debt restructurings

No 262 / September 2021

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Contents

Abstract

3

Executive summary

4

Introduction

7

1

The IMF's lending framework

12

1.1

Assessing debt sustainability

13

1.2

Exceptional access policy

16

Box 1 The Fund's exceptional access policy: from 2002 to the present

day

17

1.3

Lending into arrears policies

20

2

The Fund's role in supporting debt transparency

27

3

The role of the IMF in the institutional setting of the sovereign

debt restructuring architecture

30

4

The Fund's role in promoting contractual standards and

monitoring legislative developments

35

4.1

Uptake of enhanced CACs

36

4.2

Recent experiences with CACs: Ecuador and Argentina (2020)

36

Box 2 Redesignation and "PAC-man" strategies

37

4.3

The way forward with CACs

37

4.4

Pros and cons of possible state-contingent debt instruments

38

4.5

Monitoring "anti-vulture fund" legislation

40

References

42

Annexes

49

A.1 - Debt sustainability assessment: main innovations of the new

Sovereign Risk and Debt Sustainability Framework for Market

Access Countries

49

A.2 - Argentina 2018-19. Exceptional access criteria and financing

assurances

51

A.3 - The Fund's lending into arrears policies

52

The IMF's role in sovereign debt restructurings - Contents

1

A.4

- Comparability of treatment, as defined by the Paris Club

54

A.5

- A taxonomy of state-contingent debt instruments

55

List of abbreviations

57

List of Task Force members

58

The IMF's role in sovereign debt restructurings - Contents

2

Abstract

The global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting deterioration in many countries' public finances have increased the risk of sovereign debt crises. Although crisis prevention remains paramount, these developments have made it imperative to re-examine the adequacy of the current toolkit for crisis management and resolution, in a context where changes in the creditor base and in the composition of public debt instruments have brought about new challenges in terms of reduced transparency and additional barriers to achieving inter-creditor equity. This report focuses on the international architecture for sovereign debt restructurings (SODRs), as seen through the lenses of the International Monetary Fund (IMF or "the Fund") and with a special attention to the role that the Fund can play in facilitating orderly restructuring processes. It provides a set of findings and recommendations in relation to certain key elements of the Fund's lending framework that have important ramifications on SODR processes, namely debt sustainability assessments (DSAs), the exceptional access policy (EAP) for financing above normal access limits, and the criteria for lending to countries with payments arrears to private creditors (LIA) or official bilateral creditors (LIOA). It also considers other indirect channels through which the Fund can affect SODRs, including its support for enhancing the transparency and public disclosure of sovereign debt information, its collaboration with the Paris Club and the G20 debt-related initiatives, the promotion of contractual standards for sovereign debt, and the monitoring of relevant legislative developments.

Keywords: International Monetary Fund, sovereign debt, sovereign default, debt restructuring regime

JEL codes: F34, F55, H63

The IMF's role in sovereign debt restructurings - Contents

3

Executive summary

This report focuses on the international architecture for sovereign debt restructurings (SODRs), as seen through the lenses of the International Monetary Fund and with a special attention to the role that the Fund can play in facilitating orderly restructuring processes. While in the recent past there have been a few cases of relatively orderly restructurings, new SODR cases are emerging that will be addressed via the G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (G20 Common Framework). Yet other SODRs may be expected in the future, mostly in connection with the impact of the COVID-19crisis on public finances worldwide, which has fuelled the growing trend of public debt against the backdrop of a persistently favourable global financial cycle. Will the current architecture remain broadly appropriate for managing future SODRs in an orderly manner? Should it be updated or supplemented with additional supporting elements in order to better cope with newly emerging challenges? These are the questions on which this report focuses.

New challenges to orderly SODRs have emerged, in terms of changes in the creditor base and in the composition of public debt instruments. These developments have a clearly negative impact on debt transparency and disclosure, which in turn makes it more difficult to achieve inter-creditorequity in a restructuring context. A great deal of these issues would be better addressed if the newly emerging official creditor countries agreed to become full members of the Paris Club, or participated in an augmented format of that body under the umbrella of the G20 Common Framework - the prospects of which are unclear at this juncture. In addition, the lack of a comprehensive statistical picture of these phenomena makes it impossible to gauge with certainty the actual degree of pervasiveness of these challenges. These problems are most likely to be very important for low-incomecountries (LICs), though they may also be relevant to middle-incomeor more developed countries.

Against this background, it is important that the IMF supports efforts to improve debt transparency and disclosure, and focuses on a consistent implementation of its relevant policies. Indeed, the IMF plays a very important part in addressing a number of challenges (both perennial and emerging), mainly via its lending framework, but also through its support for enhancing the transparency and public disclosure of sovereign debt information, its collaboration with the Paris Club and G20 debt initiatives, the promotion of contractual standards for sovereign debt, and the monitoring of relevant legislative developments. Our main findings and recommendation include the following.

  • On assessing debt sustainability - Debt sustainability assessments (DSAs) play an especially important role in the IMF's lending framework. Rigorous DSAs help identify cases of unsustainable debt that require a prompt and definitive debt restructuring - thereby contributing to timelier and more orderly debt restructurings. It is important to ensure that the new DSA framework for

The IMF's role in sovereign debt restructurings

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
