The Iconic Wipeout Series Returns to Intertops Poker

The leading destination for online poker and casino play has also debuted a never-seen-before Bubble Protection feature

The legendary Intertops Poker Wipeout Series is back and better than ever before with a guaranteed $4,250 to play for every week.

There are two tournaments in the Wipeout Series – Wipeout XL and Wipeout XXL – with $1,250 and $3,000 in prizes guaranteed, giving players plenty of chance to take on the competition and win big.

The full tournament schedule can be found below:

Wipeout XL - $1,250 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL

Monday to Sunday

Starting time: 8:30pm EST

Buy-in: $20 + $2

Blinds: 10 min

Starting stack: 3,000

Wipeout XXL - $3,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL

Saturdays only!

Starting time: 8:30pm EST

Buy-in: $30 + $3

Blinds: 10 min

Starting stack: 3,000

The Wipeout Series is just one of several tournaments that Intertops Poker will be running over the summer months, making it the home of online poker tournament play.

The site is run by poker players and experts and is on a mission to deliver the best possible experience. This includes the just launched Bubble Protection.

Bubble Protection is offered on qualifying tournaments and so long as the player has registered prior to the scheduled start time.

If they do and then finish as the bubble they will have their buy-in and entry returned to their account so that it can be used to enter another tournament.

For those new to poker tournament play, the bubble is the point in the tournament where the next player out does not take any winnings.

While Intertops Poker has a reputation for being the number one destination for online poker play, it also has one of the best online casinos in the business.

This starts with the New Player Casino Bonus that sees players receive an impressive 25 Free Spins to be played on one four Betsoft slots.

All players need to do is make a $25 minimum deposit and contact customer support who will add the free games to their account. They can then be played on:

Tiger’s Claw

Chilli Pop

Yak Yeti and Roll

The Angler

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has recently undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile.

