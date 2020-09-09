Log in
The Independent Data Center Alliance to Host Data Center Discussions at The INCOMPAS Show

09/09/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Three panels scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020, will address independent data center operator challenges, connectivity trends and capabilities, and data center valuations

The Independent Data Center Alliance, a consortium of global independent data center operators who collaborate to create single-sourced solutions for buyers of colocation and data center solutions, is set to host a series of data center-centric panels at The 2020 INCOMPAS Show taking place online from September 14-16, 2020. INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, is the leading trade group advocating for competition policy across all networks. The INCOMPAS Show brings together competitive communications professionals to network, learn and do business.

The Independent Data Center Alliance hosted sessions are outlined as follows:

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 1:00-1:30 p.m. EDT: Independent Data Center Operators Address Network Aggregation. This session will share insights from data center operators highlighting the shifts required by operators and the growing need for network aggregation points, interconnectivity, regional network partnerships and more. Panelists include: Tom Brown, CEO of DataGryd; Hugh Carspecken, co-founder and chief strategy officer for DartPoints; Phil Koblence, co-founder and COO of NYI; and Michael Morey, CEO of Bluebird Network and the Bluebird Underground Data Center, moderated by Peter Judge of DatacenterDynamics.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 1:30-2:00 p.m. EDT: Data Center Interconnection Trends and Capabilities. This session will bring together leading industry solution providers enabling data centers to provide smart connectivity solutions powered by software-defined networks, the internet and more. Panelists include: Ed d’Agostino, VP and general manager for DE-CIX North America; Bill Norton, co-founder of NOIA; Dave Tomassoni, senior account director for PacketFabric; and Mary Stanhope, chief marketing officer for Unitas Global.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2:00-2:30 p.m. EDT: Data Center Valuations: From shell/core to network connectivity, what makes a data center valuable or invaluable in the markets they serve? This session brings together the leading investment bankers and valuation experts to provide insights on what makes data center valuations stronger and more marketable for a sale, merger, acquisition or for financing. Panelists include: Rich Lukaj, senior managing director of Bank Street Group; Tom Watts, managing partner of private equity firm Radius Capital; Will Cooper, Technology, Media & Telecom for Houlihan Lokey (formerly of MVP Capital Partners) and will be moderated by Miles Loo, Jr., the Global Valuation and Advisory Data Center lead for Newmark Knight Frank.

“We are honored to bring together such an esteemed group of data center industry experts and service providers to have frank and insightful conversations about the state of data centers and their important role in bridging the digital divide,” comments Ilissa Miller, a co-founder of the Independent Data Center Alliance, CEO of iMiller Public Relations and President of NEDAS.

“The Independent Data Center Alliance’s contributions to the INCOMPAS Show illustrate our ability to provide insights and sound guidance to any company looking for information about colocation and data center capabilities throughout the world,” adds Tom Brown, a co-founder of the Independent Data Center Alliance and CEO and President of DataGryd, a founding company of the Independent Data Center Alliance. “As a collective group, we don’t just provide services for buyers of data centers, we provide market intelligence, resources and guidance to ensure the important decisions about providers are made with as much information from as many operators as needed. The panels we have organized for The INCOMPAS Show illustrate our network of trusted advisors and contacts that, when you choose to engage with the Independent Data Center Alliance, enable you to learn from to make solid decisions about your business’ data center needs.”

In addition to the Independent Data Center Alliance expert led panels, The INCOMPAS Show features three-days of keynotes, panel discussions and workshops from a range of industry leaders covering Digital Infrastructure, Investors and Lenders, Policy Workshops, Emotional Intelligence Superpowers, Keynotes from FCC Commissioners, Broadband Solutions for Schools and Communities, Funding Insights, Compliance, Automation and more. The event hosts a Buyers Forum daily and enables attendees to network one-on-one and access all educational content through ConnectIN, the show’s virtual portal.

Registration for The INCOMPAS Show is now open. Rates are $150 for Members or $195 for Non-Members. For the latest information about the event, visit show.incompas.org. To learn more about The Independent Data Center Alliance please go to: http://www.ind-dca.org.

About The Independent Data Center Alliance

The Independent Data Center Alliance (IND-DCA) is a consortium of independent data center and carrier hotel operators engaged in joint go to market initiatives that include commercial agreements to co-market and co-promote their individual facilities as a collective. The Alliance provides participants an opportunity to reach potential buyers outside their individual service areas sharing the advantages of their respective locations while providing a wide network of options to buyers. Learn more at http://www.ind-dca.org.

About INCOMPAS

INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, is the leading trade group advocating for competition policy across all networks. INCOMPAS represents Internet, streaming, communications and technology companies large and small, advocating for laws and policies that promote competition, innovation and economic development. Learn more at http://www.incompas.org or follow us on Twitter @INCOMPAS.


© Business Wire 2020
