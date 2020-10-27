The Independent Named ‘Best Multifamily Project' of 2020 by Austin Business Journal

Developed by Aspen Heights and CIM Group, Austin’s Iconic Building Features 363 Condominiums Across 950,000 Square Feet

Aspen Heights Partners, a vertically integrated real estate developer of lifestyle-oriented residential communities, today announced that The Independent has been recognized as the “Best Multifamily Development” by the Austin Business Journal as part of the publication’s 2020 Commercial Real Estate Awards, which spotlight the projects and transactions from the prior year with the biggest impact on Central Texas.

The Independent - Austin, Texas (Photo: Business Wire)

Completed in Spring 2019, The Independent is Austin’s tallest residential tower, comprising 363 condominiums with 20,000 square feet of recreational space. The 58-story property, nicknamed the “Jenga Tower” or “Tetris Building” due to its unique architectural design, has quickly become one of Austin’s most iconic buildings.

“We are honored to be recognized in our home state among some of the most prestigious projects in Central Texas,” said Greg Henry, founder and CEO at Aspen Heights. “The Independent is a very memorable development for us for several reasons – its distinct and striking design that reflects the eclectic spirit of Austin, along with its stature in the market. We are extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish in collaboration with our partners on this project.”

Residents at The Independent enjoy unmatched views of Austin’s downtown and the Texas Hill Country. The ninth-floor amenity deck includes a stunning, heated infinity pool that overlooks Lady Bird Lake, dog park lounge and grooming station, and a lounge surrounded by landscaped greenery. The 34th floor owner’s retreat includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, board room, and private movie theater.

Located at the corner of West 3rd Street and West Avenue, The Independent is steps away from Downtown Austin’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

Additional Aspen Heights properties in the Austin-area include Concord, a garden-style multifamily property in the center of South Austin, Rise on 8th, a 22-story apartment building in downtown Austin and Aspen West Campus, a 17-story student-housing property near the University of Texas at Austin Campus.

About Aspen Heights Partners

Founded in 2006, Austin-based Aspen Heights has developed over 50 student and multifamily housing projects, totaling more than $2.8 billion in value. The company builds, leases and manages its own projects and also provides third-party leasing and management services. It has consistently ranked in the top five on student housing development company lists. The firm’s best-known project is arguably The Independent, a 685-foot-tall, 363-unit condo tower that’s both the tallest residential tower west of the Mississippi River as well as the tallest structure in Austin. It has an additional $1.9 billion in projects in its pipeline. For more information, visit: www.ahpliving.com.

