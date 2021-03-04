Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Industrial Production Index, January, 01/2021

03/04/2021 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State of Palestine Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

January,01/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 101.54 during January 2021 with a decrease of 2.13% compared to December 2020 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for January 2021 decreased due to the

decrease in the activities of Water Supply,

Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 8.09% which had a share of 1.84% of the total industry, and the activities of

Manufacturing Industry by 2.64% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry, while the

activities of Mining and Quarrying increased by 4.45% which had a share of 2.89% of the total

industry, and the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply increased

by 3.15% which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry.

Notice:

  • 1. The base year of Industrial Production Index has been updated to be 2019.

  • 2. The base year of IPI for 12/2020 was changed to be 2019 for monthly comparison purposes.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

Published on: 04/03/2021

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710 Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.psWeb-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : awarded new tactical communication contract for UK MoD
PU
04:23aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction - disposals of china construction bank corporation shares
PU
04:23aHENKEL VORZUEGE  : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:23aPLAYTECH  : signs strategic partnership with Novomatic Americas
PU
04:23aSHOWA DENKO K K  : Announces Notice of Execution of Basic Agreement regarding Tender Offer over Subsidiary
AQ
04:22aMONSENSO A/S  : MyMoodCoach (powered by Monsenso) has recruited more than 1000 participants across four countries despite COVID-19
AQ
04:21aResults of the December 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD) (229 KB)
PU
04:21aInnovation and market reform needed to drive Japan's clean energy transition, IEA policy review finds
PU
04:21aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction - disposals of industrial and commercial bank of china limited shares
PU
04:20aMARECHALE CAPITAL  : s) in Company
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil extends gains on prospect of OPEC+ sticking with supply cu..
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
3Canada PM says U.S. very open to helping other nations with COVID-19 vaccines
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear
5Exxon and Macquarie in $11.7 billion U.S. lawsuit over gas contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ