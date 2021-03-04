The Industrial Production Index, January, 01/2021

State of Palestine Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
Decrease in the Industrial Production
Index (IPI) in Palestine during
January,01/2021
The overall IPI in Palestine reached 101.54 during January 2021 with a decrease of 2.13% compared to December 2020 (Base Year 2019 = 100).
IPI for January 2021 decreased due to the
decrease in the activities of Water Supply,
Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 8.09% which had a share of 1.84% of the total industry, and the activities of
Manufacturing Industry by 2.64% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry, while the
activities of Mining and Quarrying increased by 4.45% which had a share of 2.89% of the total
industry, and the activities of Electricity, Gas,
Steam and Air Conditioning Supply increased
by 3.15% which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry.
Published on: 04/03/2021
