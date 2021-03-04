The Industrial Production Index, January, 01/2021

State of Palestine Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

January,01/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 101.54 during January 2021 with a decrease of 2.13% compared to December 2020 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for January 2021 decreased due to the

decrease in the activities of Water Supply,

Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 8.09% which had a share of 1.84% of the total industry, and the activities of

Manufacturing Industry by 2.64% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry, while the

activities of Mining and Quarrying increased by 4.45% which had a share of 2.89% of the total

industry, and the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply increased

by 3.15% which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry.

Notice:

1. The base year of Industrial Production Index has been updated to be 2019.

2. The base year of IPI for 12/2020 was changed to be 2019 for monthly comparison purposes.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

Published on: 04/03/2021

