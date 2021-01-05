The Industrial Production Index, November, 11/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

November,11/2020

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 165.54 during November 2020 with a decrease of 6.35% compared to October 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for November 2020 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 8.33%

which had a share of 11.95% of the total