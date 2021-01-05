The Industrial Production Index, November, 11/2020

State of Palestine
Palestinian Central Bureau
of Statistics
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
Decrease in the Industrial Production
Index (IPI) in Palestine during
November,11/2020
The overall IPI in Palestine reached 165.54 during November 2020 with a decrease of 6.35% compared to October 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).
IPI for November 2020 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Electricity, Gas,
Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 8.33%
which had a share of 11.95% of the total
industry, the activities of Manufacturing
Industry by 6.50% which had a share of
82.98% of the total industry, and the activities
of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste
Management and Remediation by 1.23%
which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry,
while the activities of Mining and Quarrying
increased by 2.58% which had a share of 2.68%
of the total industry.
