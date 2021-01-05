Log in
The Industrial Production Index, November, 11/2020

01/05/2021 | 03:53am EST
State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 05/01/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

November,11/2020

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 165.54 during November 2020 with a decrease of 6.35% compared to October 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for November 2020 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 8.33%

which had a share of 11.95% of the total

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free: 1800300300

E-Mail: diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

industry, the activities of Manufacturing

Industry by 6.50% which had a share of

82.98% of the total industry, and the activities

of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste

Management and Remediation by 1.23%

which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry,

while the activities of Mining and Quarrying

increased by 2.58% which had a share of 2.68%

of the total industry.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:53:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
