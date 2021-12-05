The Industrial Production Index, October, 10/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

October, 10/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 107.56 during October 2021 with a decrease of 1.95% compared to September 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for October 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 12.02%

which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry,

and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by

1.20% which had a share of 87.89% of the total

industry. While the activities of Water Supply,

Sewerage, Waste Management and

Remediation increased by 4.61% which had a

share of 1.84% of the total industry, and the

activities of Mining and Quarrying increased

by 2.00% which had a share of 2.89% of the total

industry.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, P6028179, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps