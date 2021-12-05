Log in
The Industrial Production Index, October, 10/2021

12/05/2021 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 05/12/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

October, 10/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 107.56 during October 2021 with a decrease of 1.95% compared to September 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for October 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 12.02%

which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry,

and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by

1.20% which had a share of 87.89% of the total

industry. While the activities of Water Supply,

Sewerage, Waste Management and

Remediation increased by 4.61% which had a

share of 1.84% of the total industry, and the

activities of Mining and Quarrying increased

by 2.00% which had a share of 2.89% of the total

industry.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, P6028179, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS