The Industrial Production Index, October, 10/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
Decrease in the Industrial Production
Index (IPI) in Palestine during
October, 10/2021
The overall IPI in Palestine reached 107.56 during October 2021 with a decrease of 1.95% compared to September 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).
IPI for October 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Electricity, Gas,
Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 12.02%
which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry,
and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by
1.20% which had a share of 87.89% of the total
industry. While the activities of Water Supply,
Sewerage, Waste Management and
Remediation increased by 4.61% which had a
share of 1.84% of the total industry, and the
activities of Mining and Quarrying increased
by 2.00% which had a share of 2.89% of the total
industry.
Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.
