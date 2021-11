Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

September, 09/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 109.71 during September 2021 with a decrease of 4.57% compared to August 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for September 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Water Supply,

Sewerage, Waste Management and

Remediation by 7.30% which had a share of

1.84% of the total industry, the activities of

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air

Conditioning Supply by 5.23% which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry, and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 4.66% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry. While the activities of Mining and Quarrying increased by 4.96% which had a share of 2.89% of the total industry.

