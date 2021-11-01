The Integrated Healthcare Association Announces Mike Howell as Senior Director of Information Technology

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) today announced that Mike Howell has joined the organization as Senior Director of Information Technology. In this newly created role, Howell serves as a key member of the IHA leadership team, responsible for the organization’s IT systems and administration, engineering and development teams, and vendor management across IHA’s programs.



Howell joins IHA with more than 20 years of experience developing innovative solutions primarily within the healthcare industry across product management, software development, and information technology. Most recently, he was Vice President of Information Technology at Athens Administrators, a third-party administrator for workers compensation, managed care, and property and casualty claims processing. Prior to that he was Associate Vice President of Technology for Performant Financial Corporation, an analytics, audit, and recovery services company focused on healthcare and government services.

"Managing a modern technology environment across multiple programs and very sophisticated clients is hard enough; doing that creatively and cost effectively through the proper mix of partnerships and upgraded in-house capabilities is exactly what Mike brings to IHA,” says Jeff Rideout, MD, IHA President and CEO.

In his role, Howell is responsible for IHA’s overall technology roadmap and technology infrastructure, implementing corporate and technology strategies and ensuring that the organization’s technology resources are aligned with its business needs. He also has responsibility for overall vendor management across IHA’s programs, and for driving future-looking innovation for the organization.

Howell graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Management of Information Systems.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders – through our boards and programs – to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

For more information, please visit https://www.iha.org or contact Ashley Burkett at press@iha.org.