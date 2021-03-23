Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Intelligent Lydsto R1 Dust Collection Robot Vacuum Is Coming!

03/23/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the popularity of robot vacuums, people are no longer unfamiliar with them, but in recent years, robot vacuums have been given a functional upgrade - automatic dust collection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005562/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Recently, smart robot vacuum brand Lydsto has launched a dust-collecting robot vacuum-Lydsto R1, which has a high intelligence and is more convenient, cleaning the dust box waste by itself without having to empty the dust box every time. More powerful, more stronger suction. What kind of robot vacuum is it?

Lydsto R1 consists of a robot vacuum and a dust collection station that collects and recharges dust. The dust collection station has a 50,000 r/min high speed fan and a 430 mm short duct, which generates a huge 30 kpa suction power, instantly extracting the dirty waste from the robot vacuum's dust box and transporting it to the large 3 L dust bag in the dust collection station. When the dust collection is complete ,the bag is automatically sealed, locking the dust germs and dirt firmly. So you don't have to empty it manually every time you get dust on your hands.

Lydsto R1 has 2700 pa suction power with four levels of suction power adjustment, a precise electronic controlled water tank with three levels, 150 min long life, LDS laser navigation, accurate path planning, intelligent breakpoint continue cleaning and APP customization, appointment cleaning and other capabilities.

The Lydsto R1 is expected to be available at the end of March on Amazon.com and price is around 400 euros, don't miss such a good buying opportunity!

For more details please find here: https://bit.ly/3s3SXIy


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:19aROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:19aIMEDIA BRANDS : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:19aINTERMEDIA  : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
PR
06:19aOeNB reliably fulfills its core tasks in 2020; operating profit affected by COVID-19 pandemic
PU
06:18aIHS MARKIT : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:17aKAZ MINERALS  : Posting of annual report and notice of annual general meeting
PU
06:17aU.n. rights office voices concern at turkey detaining opposition politicians and activists to "silence perceived critics"
RE
06:16aU.n. human rights office calls on turkey to reverse decision to withdraw from international treaty on combating violence against women
RE
06:16aWINCANTON PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06:16aPQ  : Announces Planned Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard - sources
5DAIMLER AG : AB Volvo shares fall 7% after warning chip shortage to hit output

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ