The Intelligent Lydsto R1 Dust Collection Robot Vacuum Is Coming!

With the popularity of robot vacuums, people are no longer unfamiliar with them, but in recent years, robot vacuums have been given a functional upgrade - automatic dust collection.

Recently, smart robot vacuum brand Lydsto has launched a dust-collecting robot vacuum-Lydsto R1, which has a high intelligence and is more convenient, cleaning the dust box waste by itself without having to empty the dust box every time. More powerful, more stronger suction. What kind of robot vacuum is it?

Lydsto R1 consists of a robot vacuum and a dust collection station that collects and recharges dust. The dust collection station has a 50,000 r/min high speed fan and a 430 mm short duct, which generates a huge 30 kpa suction power, instantly extracting the dirty waste from the robot vacuum's dust box and transporting it to the large 3 L dust bag in the dust collection station. When the dust collection is complete ,the bag is automatically sealed, locking the dust germs and dirt firmly. So you don't have to empty it manually every time you get dust on your hands.

Lydsto R1 has 2700 pa suction power with four levels of suction power adjustment, a precise electronic controlled water tank with three levels, 150 min long life, LDS laser navigation, accurate path planning, intelligent breakpoint continue cleaning and APP customization, appointment cleaning and other capabilities.

The Lydsto R1 is expected to be available at the end of March on Amazon.com and price is around 400 euros, don't miss such a good buying opportunity!

