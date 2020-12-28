The Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process...

Published on 6 July 2020. Effective from 6 July 2020 (superseded on 29 December 2020 by December 2020 version).
- following PS15/20 'Pillar 2A: Reconciling capital requirements and macroprudential buffers'.
Published on 23 January 2020. Effective from 23 January 2020.
- following PS2/20 'Pillar 2 capital: Updates to the framework'.
Published on 13 March 2019. Effective from 13 September 2019 (superseded on 23 January 2020 by January 2020 version).
- following PS8/19 'Credit risk mitigation: Eligibility of guarantees as unfunded credit protection'.
Published on 15 November 2018. Effective from 1 January 2019.
- following PS29/18 'Securitisation: The new EU framework and Significant Risk Transfer'.
Published on 30 April 2018. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 15 November 2018 by November 2018 version).
- following PS9/18 'Groups policy and double leverage'.
Published on 3 October 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 12 December 2017 by December 2017 version).
- following PS22/17 'Refining the PRA's Pillar 2A capital framework'.
Published on 12 December 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by November 2018 version).
- following PS30/17 'Pillar 2A capital requirements and disclosure'.
Published on 1 February 2017. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 30 April 2018 by April 2018 version).
- following PS3/17, 'The implementation of ring-fencing: reporting and residual matters - response to CP25/16 and Chapter 5 of CP36/16'.
Published on 3 August 2015. Effective from: 1 January 2016 (superseded on 1 January 2018 by December 2017 version).
- following PS19/15 'The PRA Rulebook: Part 3'.
Published on 29 July 2015. Effective from 1 January 2016 (superseded on 3 August 2015 by August 2015 version).
- following PS17/15 'Assessing capital adequacy under Pillar 2'.
First publication of SS.
