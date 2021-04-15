Log in
The Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process...

04/15/2021 | 05:25am EDT
Published on 28 December 2020. Effective from 29 December 2020

- following PS29/20 'Capital Requirements Directive V (CRD V) '.

Published on 6 July 2020. Effective from 6 July 2020 (superseded on 29 December 2020 by December 2020 version).

- following PS15/20 'Pillar 2A: Reconciling capital requirements and macroprudential buffers'.

Published on 23 January 2020. Effective from 23 January 2020.

- following PS2/20 'Pillar 2 capital: Updates to the framework'.

Published on 13 March 2019. Effective from 13 September 2019 (superseded on 23 January 2020 by January 2020 version).

- following PS8/19 'Credit risk mitigation: Eligibility of guarantees as unfunded credit protection'.

Published on 15 November 2018. Effective from 1 January 2019.

- following PS29/18 'Securitisation: The new EU framework and Significant Risk Transfer'.

Published on 30 April 2018. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 15 November 2018 by November 2018 version).

- following PS9/18 'Groups policy and double leverage'.

Published on 3 October 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 12 December 2017 by December 2017 version).

- following PS22/17 'Refining the PRA's Pillar 2A capital framework'.

Published on 12 December 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by November 2018 version).

- following PS30/17 'Pillar 2A capital requirements and disclosure'.

Published on 1 February 2017. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 30 April 2018 by April 2018 version).

- following PS3/17, 'The implementation of ring-fencing: reporting and residual matters - response to CP25/16 and Chapter 5 of CP36/16'.

Published on 3 August 2015. Effective from: 1 January 2016 (superseded on 1 January 2018 by December 2017 version).

- following PS19/15 'The PRA Rulebook: Part 3'.

Published on 29 July 2015. Effective from 1 January 2016 (superseded on 3 August 2015 by August 2015 version).

- following PS17/15 'Assessing capital adequacy under Pillar 2'.

First publication of SS.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
