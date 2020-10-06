The International Architecture for Resolving Sovereign Debt Involving Private-Sector Creditors-Recent Developments, Challenges, And Reform Options »

THE INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE FOR RESOLVING September 23, 2020 SOVEREIGN DEBT INVOLVING PRIVATE-SECTOR

CREDITORS-RECENT DEVELOPMENTS, CHALLENGES, AND REFORM OPTIONS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

There have been significant developments in sovereign debt restructuring involving private-sector creditors since the IMF's last stocktaking in 2014. Specifically:

Over a dozen sovereign debt restructurings of private claims have been completed or are forthcoming. Compared with previous periods, recent restructurings have generally proceeded smoothly, were largely preemptive, and had a shorter average duration and higher average creditor participation, mainly due to the use of collective action clauses (CACs). However, sovereign debt restructurings in a few low income countries were protracted, incomplete, and non-transparent.

non-transparent. Total sovereign debt has increased as a share of GDP. Debt instruments have become more diverse, including bonds, loans, collateralized debt contracts and repurchase agreements. The creditor base has also become diverse and more fragmented and creditor coordination has raised challenges in some recent restructurings.

The uptake of enhanced CACs continues to be high. The two-limb aggregated voting mechanism of these clauses was first used in the recent Ecuador and Argentina restructurings. The single-limb voting mechanism has not yet been used.

The single-limb voting mechanism has not yet been used. Targeted statutory tools, such as "anti-vulture fund legislation", are in effect in a few advanced economies that complement the contractual approach to sovereign debt restructurings.

While the current contractual approach has been largely effective in resolving sovereign debt cases since 2014, it has gaps that could pose challenges in future restructurings.

First, while enhanced CACs are a significant step forward in resolving collective action problems, there is still a large outstanding stock of international sovereign

