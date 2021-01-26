Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The International Chili Society Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Sanctioning

01/26/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After almost a year of postponing chili events and delaying certification of new ones, the International Chili Society (ICS) announced today that it is once again accepting applications for chili events seeking professional sanctioning for the 2021 season and beyond.

ICS, which typically sanctions more than 100 events a year, was forced to cancel its World Championship Chili Cookoff (WCCC) in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, many qualifier events that lead up to the championship were also canceled. Typically, more than 200 chili teams gather in the fall to celebrate their local victories by trying to win major prizes and money at the WCCC.

“Last year was a tough year for chili events all across the nation,” commented Mike McCloud, President of ICS. “But now that we can see light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, we are excited to announce that Chili Nation will be firing up the stoves again as we head into our 54th Annual Championship season.”

That event will occur September 17-19 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. ICS decided to relocate from Des Moines, Iowa to Myrtle Beach for the 2020 season because of the better weather and numerous recreational activities located at the beach-front community. 

Becoming an officially sanctioned ICS event gives cook-offs an extra level of judging credibility, while also securing a spot for the event’s winner(s) at the WCCC. Additionally, it gives contest organizers structure and guidance by allowing contests to follow ICS’s well-established rules and regulations. All types of events, from church groups to civic groups to professional chef challenges, can be sanctioned by ICS. The organization was started in 1967 by legendary car designer Carroll Shelby and friends, and it has raised over $100 million for local charities while also delighting chili fans everywhere with its popular people’s choice voting.

The ICS cooking season follows a calendar year. Therefore, newly sanctioned events taking place in 2021 will be qualifiers for the 2022 WCCC.  The four key categories for the 2021 cooking season are  Traditional Red, Chili Verde, Salsa and Homestyle (which is open to any type of chili).

To learn more about the ICS and its chili categories, visit icschili.com. To download the application, click here. Organizers of events should submit their completed applications to vmarnick@icschili.com via email. 

To learn how to enter the competition or judge the entries, simply follow the International Chili Society on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@ICSChili). To learn more about the event itself, follow World Championship Chili Cook Off on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the International Chili Society 

Since 1967, the International Chili Society (ICS) has been bringing people together over one of America's greatest culinary creations. ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission –  to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been raised for charities by the chili arena since ICS was started. To celebrate each year’s pro-chili season, ICS holds a World Chili Championship Cookoff (WCCC) and crowns World Champions. To see previous winners, click here.


Alli Sparks
International Chili Society
alli@mmacreative.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aPPL CORPORATION : Announces 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting
PR
10:15aDecember Personal Income Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aMercer International Inc. Completes Private Offering of $875,000,000 of 2029 Senior Notes, Settlement of Tender Offer of 2024 Senior Notes and Redemption of 2025 Senior Notes
GL
10:14aCNA FINANCIAL : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results & Host Conference Call
PU
10:14aAMGEN : Alliance for the Million Hearts Campaign Aims to Prevent One Million Heart Attacks and Strokes by 2022
PU
10:12aPFIZER : EU demands that vaccine makers honor their commitments
AQ
10:12aPEN SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc.
GL
10:12aLIVEAUCTIONEERS : Annual Report Cites Positive Environmental Impact of Recirculated Antiques, Collecting Trends, and Record Growth in 2020
PR
10:11aRebound in risk sentiment pulls sterling higher
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ