October 01, 2023 at 11:15 am EDT

Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* THE INTERNATIONAL LONGSHORE AND WAREHOUSE UNION FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

* ILWU- INTENDS TO UTILIZE BANKRUPTCY PROCESS TO RESOLVE PENDING LITIGATION WITH ICTSI OREGON, INC., THAT HAS HINDERED NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION SINCE 2012

* ILWU-WILL FILE CUSTOMARY "FIRST DAY" MOTIONS WITH COURT TO MAINTAIN CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM