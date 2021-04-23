The International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition Announces the Return of a 2021 In-Person Conference and Launch of New Community Site: Powder Show Connect

Leading powder and bulk solids technology event adding new digital offering to further advance the community through educational resources

The International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition, North America's longest-running and largest powder and bulk solids technology event, today announced Powder Show Connect, a digital community that will serve the processing industry with thought leadership, supplier and product information, and networking opportunities year-round. Launching May 20, 2021, Powder Show Connect will feature exclusive content and expert roundtables for the community to engage with leading up to the August event.

Powder Show Connect

Following the success of two iPBS Digital Flow events, Powder Show Connect further expands iPBS’ presence in the digital realm, providing a 365-touch point with the community of specialist engineers, designers, scientists, and plant managers across the globe. “Powder Show Connect marks an exciting evolution for our iPBS brand as it extends its reach beyond the live biennial event, catering to the needs of the Powder & Bulk Solids community year-round,” said Steve Everly, iPBS Group Event Director, Informa Markets. “As a trusted resource for community education, we’re excited to expand into a hybrid approach, delivering both in-person and digital services in order to advance the industry.”

Powder Show Connect will offer technical educational sessions throughout the year, covering topic areas including:

Powder & bulk solids material characteristics and behavior

Selecting, maintaining, and troubleshooting conveying systems for powder and bulk solids processes

Powder & bulk solids processing – blending, screening, and size reduction

Explosion safety, dust control, and facility hazard management

And much more

On May 20th, the community is invited to tune in for the kick-off digital event, featuring a Keynote address from Robert Fry, Ph.D., former Chief Economist of DuPont. Educational Sessions that day will focus on:

Advancements in particle technology

Screening for ergonomic sanitary design

Packaging optimization for aerated powders

Troubleshooting pneumatic conveying systems

3D imaging to capture the complex dynamics of real particles

Putting intelligence into industrial explosion protection solutions

And more

2021 In-person Conference

iPBS also today announced the return of the Technical Conference, which will take place August 24 – 25 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, alongside the iPBS exhibition. Attendees of iPBS will now be able to attend live interactive workshops, expert-led keynotes, industry panels, product demos, and more, with the opportunity to earn up to 30 valuable IEEE professional development hours (PDHs) and continuing education units (CEUs).

The decision to return to an in-person conference follows positive guidance from venues and local governments as well as a recent survey of the iPBS attendee database that revealed over 70% of respondents are open to returning to the live event this year. More information on the conference will become available in the coming months.

The event will be organized in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standards designed to ensure all participants can attend events safely and with confidence. AllSecure practices are comprised of learnings and best-practices from across the leading trade event companies around the world, in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, to create physical environments that meet industry standards for gathering.

For more in-depth information on iPBS conference, please visit powderandbulkshow.com.

Follow iPBS on social media: #powdershow

About Informa Markets – Engineering:

Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005535/en/