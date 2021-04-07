The IoT Community Announces Its Exclusive Agenda for the IoT Day Slam 2021 Virtual Conference, in Celebration of World IoT Day, April 9th, 2021

Elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene in the cloud April 9th to mindshare how IoT will keep society safe post pandemic

The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world’s first to market, longest standing and largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, today announced the exclusive agenda for the IoT Day Slam conference, hosted online on April 9th, 2021, World IoT Day. The event marks the IoT Community’s fourteenth international IoT Slam branded conference, and provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the “best of the best” use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the IoT landscape.

The IoT Day Slam 2021 conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including: HPE, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, Zebra Technologies, Cisco, Very, IBM, Ericssson, Phizzle, Hippo Technologies Inc, Ripl, AT&T, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community. They will be discussing and demonstrating business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee virtual IoT conference.

The full list of speakers can be viewed here –

https://iotslam.com/iot-day-slam-2021-speakers/

IoT Day Slam 2021, features exclusive end-user focused program and luminary thought leaders and academics from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector / government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home / office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, “We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Day Slam 2021 Virtual Conference. Being able to have real-time and on-demand access to thought leaders and top industry experts from a broad industry spectrum makes the IoT Day Slam a truly special event. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage to join us for free at this fascinating virtual event on April 9th, to engage in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices.”

The full IoT Day Slam 2021 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-day-slam-2021-agenda/

“We are pleased to deliver another first-class agenda for the fourteenth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences" said Dr Tom Bradicich, IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As the world’s largest IoT thought leadership community, we are now engaging 26,500+ global business leaders, addressing diverse challenges and advancing the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and keen insights from industry leaders, which will inspire ways to improve their business and societal outcomes.”

Registration Details

Thousands of attendees from around the globe will tune in real-time, with tens of thousands of views from post event archives, representing the most innovative and instrumental minds across technology, consumer, enterprise and government, brand executives, technology leaders and top media will unite for the fourteenth IoT Slam occasion.

IoT practitioners seeking to register now for free should visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration/

Collaboration / Membership / Media Opportunities

IoT solution providers seeking accession to the IoT Community™ should email info@iotcommunity.net .

About IoT Day Slam 2021

IoT Day Slam 2021 is the Internet of Things Community’s fourteenth international IoT Slam conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Day Slam 2021 takes place April 9th, 2021, Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Day Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology – (SLAM)™ – IoT Slam®.

About IoT Community® – (Internet of Things Community®)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 26,500+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net. (please note the dot net domain)

Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag #IoTSlam.

