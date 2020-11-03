Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The JF Petroleum Group : Announces the Acquisition of McCon Building & Petroleum Services, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:17pm EST

The JF Petroleum Group, a MidOcean Partners portfolio company and the premier provider of fueling system solutions in North America, announced today that it has acquired McCon Building & Petroleum Services, Inc (“McCon”). Headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas, McCon is a full-service provider of petroleum equipment distribution, maintenance and construction services to customers across Texas. The addition of McCon to the JF Petroleum Group strengthens its leadership position in the petroleum equipment industry and enhances its ability to serve customers’ fueling equipment needs in Texas and other Southwestern US markets.

Keith Shadrick, CEO of the JF Petroleum Group, stated “This is one of the most meaningful acquisitions our company has ever conducted from the perspective of delivering the highest quality service and overall value to our customers. McCon’s reputation for quality is built on a foundation of operational excellence and exceptional customer service. Under the leadership of Chris Lawson, McCon positioned itself as an elite supplier of the highest quality construction and service capabilities in our industry. We are proud to welcome Chris and the entire McCon team to the JF Petroleum Group!”

“I am extremely proud of what McCon has accomplished over the years and how we have been able to support the growth of our customers across Texas,” said Chris Lawson, the former owner of McCon. “The JF Petroleum Group is the perfect home for McCon given the shared values of our companies as well as our commitment to quality and customer service.”

Barrett Gilmer, Managing Director of MidOcean Partners, said “Acquiring McCon supports our strategy of building the North American petroleum equipment industry’s leading solution provider in The JF Petroleum Group. We look forward to continuing to grow our footprint across North America both organically and through acquisition, further solidifying our position as the industry’s leader.”

ABOUT JF PETROLEUM GROUP

The JF Petroleum Group (formerly Jones & Frank) is a leading provider of turn-key distribution, construction and service solutions to the North American fueling infrastructure industry. The company serves retail fueling stations, commercial and government fleets, and emergency power customers through its network of 30 branch offices, 4 distribution centers and over 1,000 employees located across the United States. The JF Petroleum Group represents the premier products in the fueling infrastructure marketplace, including Gilbarco Veeder-Root, VeriFone, OPW, Franklin Fueling and Containment Solutions. To learn more, visit www.jfpetrogroup.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pJPMORGAN CHASE : Faces Possible Fine Related to Internal Controls
DJ
04:03pGEO GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pLIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pTHEREALREAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pWATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pRUBICON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pCURALEAF : Announces Participation at November Financial Conferences & Events
AQ
04:02pS SPLIT CORP. : Declares Monthly Distribution
AQ
04:02pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 2020 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call
AQ
04:02pMERCURY : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
4Wall Street closes sharply higher on U.S. Election Day stimulus hopes
5BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group