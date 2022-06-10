The Janes reflect on providing illegal abortions before Roe

"The Janes" are the subject

of a new HBO documentary

It chronicles the risky work they did

on a daily basis in the 60s and 70s

EILEEN SMITH, JANES MEMBER, SAYING: "We were just regular people. I mean, we didn't have PhDs, we hadn't studied or anything. We were just a bunch of people that came together to do something that we really cared about."

The documentary is being released

just weeks after the leak

of a U.S. Supreme Court document

detailing how a reversal of

Roe V. Wade could be on the way

MARTHA SCOTT, JANES MEMBER, SAYING: "I do think it's important that lots of people know that when something is going on that you don't approve of and it's very destructive for people that even the most ordinary person can make a difference."

