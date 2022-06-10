Log in
The Janes reflect on providing illegal abortions before Roe

06/10/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
STORY: MARTHA SCOTT, JANES MEMBER, SAYING: "My name is Martha Scott, 50 years ago, I was part of a group called the abortion counseling service, which is properly known as The Jane collective. At that time, before Roe v Wade, we were doing abortions on the south side of Chicago."

"The Janes" are the subject

of a new HBO documentary

It chronicles the risky work they did

on a daily basis in the 60s and 70s

EILEEN SMITH, JANES MEMBER, SAYING: "We were just regular people. I mean, we didn't have PhDs, we hadn't studied or anything. We were just a bunch of people that came together to do something that we really cared about."

The documentary is being released

just weeks after the leak

of a U.S. Supreme Court document

detailing how a reversal of

Roe V. Wade could be on the way

MARTHA SCOTT, JANES MEMBER, SAYING: "I do think it's important that lots of people know that when something is going on that you don't approve of and it's very destructive for people that even the most ordinary person can make a difference."

The Janes is available on HBO and HBO Max


© Reuters 2022
06/10Ukraine pleads for more weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
06/10Ukraine pleads for more weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
06/10China becoming more 'coercive and aggressive' - U.S. defence chief
06/10Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'
06/10Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'
06/10Shanghai kicks off new round of mass COVID testing, Beijing cases jump
