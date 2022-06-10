The Janes reflect on providing illegal abortions before Roe

"The Janes" are the subject
of a new HBO documentary
It chronicles the risky work they did
on a daily basis in the 60s and 70s
EILEEN SMITH, JANES MEMBER, SAYING: "We were just regular people. I mean, we didn't have PhDs, we hadn't studied or anything. We were just a bunch of people that came together to do something that we really cared about."
The documentary is being released
just weeks after the leak
of a U.S. Supreme Court document
detailing how a reversal of
Roe V. Wade could be on the way
MARTHA SCOTT, JANES MEMBER, SAYING: "I do think it's important that lots of people know that when something is going on that you don't approve of and it's very destructive for people that even the most ordinary person can make a difference."
