Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Jordan Company Agrees to Sell Dimora Brands to Clearlake Capital Group

11/24/2020 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC"), a New York-based private equity firm, has agreed to sell TKE Holdings, Inc. ("Dimora Brands", "Dimora", or the "Company"), a leading provider of branded specialty hardware and home accessories, to Clearlake Capital Group L.P. ("Clearlake"). Dimora's existing management team, led by CEO Greg Gottlieb, will continue to lead the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dimora Brands is a market leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of high-end hardware and home accessories. Dimora's broad product portfolio puts the Company's products in a substantial portion of a customer's home through kitchen, bathroom and closet offerings. Dimora is able to successfully service both small and large customers through a high-touch direct sales model along with industry leading fill rates. The intimate relationship with customers allows the Company to stay in front of evolving industry trends and focus on new product development.

"Our team is thankful for the opportunity to partner with The Jordan Company for the past four years," said Gottlieb. "With their guidance and support, Dimora Brands has continued its growth into a leader in kitchen and bath products. We expect to enjoy the benefits of Clearlake's deep experience in building products and their insights into operational excellence as we continue to build on our successes."

Mike Denvir, Partner of TJC, commented: "Greg and the rest of the team at Dimora have been incredible partners with us for nearly five years. They have created a growth-oriented business model and a team culture unrivaled in their industry. They are proven winners and we are excited to see them continue to grow and evolve in partnership with Clearlake."

The transaction is expected to close in December subject to customary closing conditions. Baird served as financial advisor to Dimora and Nomura Securities Co. served as an advisor to the Board of Directors. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Dimora.

About Dimora Brands
Dimora Brands operates the leading brands in cabinet hardware, door hardware, faucets, accessories, and related products. Its two operating divisions, Top Knobs and Hardware Resources, are known for the industry's best product offering and service. Each of Dimora Brands' divisions proudly serves kitchen cabinet dealers, kitchen and bath showrooms, custom cabinet makers, independent hardware stores, other customers, and the design community. Dimora Brands' collection of industry-leading brands includes: Top Knobs, Atlas Homeware, Vesta, Watermark Designs, Water Street Brass, Du Verre, Hardware Resources, Jeffrey Alexander, Elements, Task Lighting, North Point Cabinetry and KasaWare. For more information, please visit www.dimorabrands.com.

About The Jordan Company
TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle–market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 38–year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago. For more information, please visit www.thejordancompany.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jordan-company-agrees-to-sell-dimora-brands-to-clearlake-capital-group-301180167.html

SOURCE The Jordan Company, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCOHEN & STEERS : Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:55pCOHEN & STEERS : Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:55pWhite Rock Minerals Ltd Exploration Update - Last Chance Gold Target - Alaska
AW
05:54pNEVADA COPPER : Provides Financing Update
AQ
05:54pNevada Copper Provides Financing Update
GL
05:53pWHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) Exploration Update - Last Chance Gold Target - Alaska
AQ
05:53pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:52pKILROY REALTY : Continues Sustainability Leadership Position Ranked by GRESB
BU
05:52pROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Evolus, Inc. Investors of Important December 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – EOLS
GL
05:50pRetailers already fear U.S. holiday 'shipageddon'; now here come vaccines
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ