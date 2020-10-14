Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Kelley Group to Host Panel of Top PR Professionals "Utilizing PR to Reach Your Target Market"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20th, The Kelley Group (TKG) and RTDF3, a Kelley Group marketing and talent agency for industry professionals will host a panel of top PR agents who specialize in the financial services industry.

Many advisors and their firms are stymied by changes wrought by the pandemic. The massive shift from face-to-face interactions, e.g. social networking, conferences, board meetings and seminars, have left many searching for new ways to connect with clients and prospects.

Panelists Alana Kohl and Miguel Casellas-Gil will provide valuable information to help advisors and their firms use PR to reach their target audiences during these challenging times.

Alana Kohl, founder and president of AdvisorPR, says, "Gone are the days that you can solely demonstrate your credibility through a fancy office with framed accomplishments on the wall. Now more than ever, establishing your credibility online is essential to creating memorable first impressions, and earned media is one of the most valuable tools an advisor can use to do just that."

Miguel Casellas-Gil, publicity campaign manager at N&E adds, "Over time, we've witnessed firsthand how the power of publicity makes a difference, allowing our clients to stand head and shoulders above their competition as highly credentialed authorities in their field. But to be successful with publicity, you must understand the needs of the media."

These highly reputable PR experts will reveal why PR is no longer an optional marketing technique and is now a crucial element for pivoting business marketing and development efforts to conform to our current business environment.

Co-founders of TKG, Sarano and Brooke Kelley, have successfully utilized PR over the years to build a successful company. Their groundbreaking work will soon be featured in a documentary that will be aired on PBS, CNN, CNBC and FoxBusiness.

Sarano says, "Most advisors think that if they provide a great service, expert knowledge and have high ethical standards, people will come to them asking for help with their investment needs. Unfortunately, people can't choose them if they don't know they exist. PR helped put us in front of our coveted audience."

Brooke adds, "Today's advisors must utilize multi-media to stay ahead of the curve. Savvy professionals know how to use PR to raise brand awareness within their target market."

REGISTER TO ATTEND Tuesday, October 20that 4:15 PM ET
Event Calendar: https://thekelleygroup.net/events/

CONTACT: chris.dungworth@rmaconnect.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kelley-group-to-host-panel-of-top-pr-professionals-utilizing-pr-to-reach-your-target-market-301152526.html

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pCCAGW PAC Endorses Alabama Reps. Mo Brooks and Gary Palmer
BU
02:47pGENERAL MILLS : Leads Food & Beverage Sector in America's Most Just Companies List by Forbes and JUST Capital
BU
02:46pEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
RE
02:46pREVENIO GROUP CORPORATION : Notice pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the securities market act
AQ
02:45pMexico bans global brands' dairy products for breaching standards
RE
02:45pWorld stocks sag on pandemic worries; gold gains on safety bid
RE
02:45pFORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02:45pAXMIN : Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting
PU
02:44pARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION : to Resume Drilling at Philadelphia Gold Silver Property and Two Additional Claims Added to the South, in Mohave County, Arizona
AQ
02:44pWorld stocks sag on pandemic worries; gold gains on safety bid
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group