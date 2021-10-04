Log in
The Kizer Family Announces Strong Support for the Leadership of 1847 Goedeker, Inc.

10/04/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shannon Kizer, one of the largest landowners in the U.S. and who together with family members holds more than 9 million shares of common stock and more than 12 million warrants to purchase shares of common stock of 1847 Goedeker, Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker” or the “Company”), today announced his support for the Company’s current leadership, including Chief Executive Officer Albert Fouerti and the Board of Directors (the “Board”):

“Based on our interactions with Goedeker’s leadership, we’re fully confident that the right management team and Board are in place. They have a clear plan for growing the business into a market-leading ecommerce player for home appliances. They also have a sound process in place for adding new experts to the Board, including directors with substantial experience in governance, finance, supplier and vendor relations, and strategic planning. We hope the activist group, which has not shared a plan for creating value, begins to adopt a more constructive posture and long-term outlook. We believe in this Company, and the leadership has our support.”

Contact
Dan Gagnier
dg@gagnierfc.com


