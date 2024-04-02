The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% this morning on higher oil prices, which boosted commodity stocks. The Brent and WTI hit record highs since October due to tensions in Syria following an Israeli raid in Damascus. Positive developments from HSBC and AstraZeneca also lifted the UK market.

Financial markets worldwide also responded to a mix of corporate news and economic data, with investors digesting a series of economic reports from the United States.

Expectations for a Fed rate cut have receded following robust US manufacturing data, which revealed growth in the sector, with the S&P Global US manufacturing PMI at 51.9 points and the ISM PMI at 50.3 points for March. However, a rise in the ISM's prices index tempered enthusiasm for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut.

Investors are closely watching upcoming economic reports, including the US job openings and labor turnover survey, for further insights into global monetary policy prospects.

In the UK, shop price inflation slowed to a three-year low of 1.3% in March, down from 2.5% in February. Meanwhile, house prices unexpectedly fell by 0.2% in March, contrary to expectations of a rise.

HSBC Holdings completed the sale of its Canadian arm to the Royal Bank of Canada, resulting in an estimated gain of USD 4.9 billion. The bank plans to declare a special dividend of USD 0.21 per share, subject to board approval, in addition to any proposed interim dividend.

AstraZeneca received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its drug Voydeya, used to treat a rare blood disease. Additionally, the company's biologics license application for datopotamab deruxtecan, a breast cancer treatment, was accepted by the FDA.

In other news, the London Stock Exchange Group has revised its reporting structure, grouping revenue from its Data & Analytics division by product types and splitting Benchmark & Indices from Investment Solutions, now operating as FTSE Russell.

Things to read today: