Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

The LSE rises after China's support pledge to stock market

03/16/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Trailing strong sessions in the US and Asia, the FTSE 100 was up 1.2% this morning. China stocks surged after a report from the Xinhua news agency that the country's state council vowed to keep its stock market stable, and to support overseas share listing.

Investors were also cheered by falling oil prices and lower Covid cases in China, as well as hopes that the Ukraine-Russia negotiations will bear fruit.

Today is a big day, since we will get the latest FOMC policy decision. Investors will be assessing every word to know if the Fed is hawkish about future rate hikes. It is widely expected to raise rates by 0.25% today.

In London, financial and mining stocks are the best performers, as metal prices rose. Meanwhile, Avast dropped 8.4% after the announcement that its purchase by US cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock was going to be investigated by Britain's anti-trust regulator, which fears the deal could harm competition.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.63% 0.72328 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
AVAST PLC -13.63% 556.4 Delayed Quote.6.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.30656 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.40% 0.78593 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.09853 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
FTSE 100 0.93% 7240.1 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.01311 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.61% 101.76 Delayed Quote.36.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.47% 0.67901 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 3.58% 30.11 Delayed Quote.15.90%
S&P 500 2.14% 4262.45 Delayed Quote.-12.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.56% 107.717 Delayed Quote.60.73%
WTI 1.98% 97.57 Delayed Quote.42.12%