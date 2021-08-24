The Lactation Network : Champions a New Standard of Care for Lactating Parents, Working to Ensure Support is Accessible and Inclusive

A transformative change agent in lactation health, TLN will be a one-stop shop for lactation resources, products and services, and a key initiator of awareness

In celebration of World Breastfeeding Month this August, The Lactation Network (TLN) today announces a unification with Ashland Breast Pumps, combining their lactation care with the breast pump brand. The announcement is the next step in their movement to help all families get the care they deserve and is accompanied by the launch of their new website, tln.care.

“We know that chestfeeding provides crucial health benefits but unfortunately, most families don’t reach their feeding goals,” said Sarah Kellogg, CEO of The Lactation Network. “As one, unified TLN, it is our goal to change the cultural conversation and to create a world where all parents are aware of and have access to the vital resources they need to care for themselves and their babies.”

With the unification, TLN now offers the nation’s largest network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), along with a market-leading selection of insurance-approved breast pumps and accessories. To ensure access, they also bridge the gap between families and health insurance, working directly with providers to confirm coverage so that new parents and lactation consultants can focus on what matters most, baby feeding.

Statistically, most mothers want to, and try to, breastfeed their newborns, with 8 in 10 moms breastfeeding their infants at birth. However, as expectations meet reality, mothers and lactating parents meet hurdles like pain, a bad latch, brief or limited parental leaves, anxiety or simply, a lack of support. While lactation consultants can help, lactation support is often misunderstood or considered a privilege that not all families can afford. TLN’s mission is to change that. Through their new website and advocacy for progressive policy changes, TLN is fostering community, curating resources and removing the social stigma to redefine how we think about, talk about and approach feeding our babies.

On the provider side, TLN is also revolutionizing the quality of accessible care by investing in their IBCLCs. The company supports their network by providing the resources, tools and community to be successful so they can focus on the practice of being there for families.

To learn more about The Lactation Network and their revolution in parental support, consult their free IBCLC-backed resource library, get involved as an IBCLC, or inquire about insurance-covered lactation consultations, breast pumps and other essentials, visit tln.care.

The Lactation Network (TLN) is advocating for a world where all parents have equal access to the vital information and resources they need to best care for themselves and their children. A transformative change agent in lactation health, forging a new, powerful standard of care for all nursing parents and their newborns, TLN’s mission is to make lactation support accessible and inclusive. Through education, connection, and advocacy, they foster a network of inclusive care, where families and International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) empower each other to thrive. TLN is the go-to source for lactation education, a one-stop shop for lactation products and services, and a key initiator of lactation health awareness. For more information and to access resources, please visit tln.care or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

