The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Opens Applications for the 2022 Research and Preservation Grants Program

Deadline to apply is Nov. 20, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® announced that applications are officially open for its 2022 Research and Preservation Grants program. The program provides four grants each year to music institutions, musicologists, researchers, nonprofit organizations and individuals around the world who are enhancing and preserving Latin music heritage.

Grants offered by the Latin GRAMMY Foundation fall into two categories:

Research Grants , which fund projects focused on historical research, folklore and anthropology of Latin music genres.

, which fund projects focused on historical research, folklore and anthropology of Latin music genres. Preservation Grants, which support projects aiming to archive and preserve the heritage of Latin music.

Applications from qualified candidates will be reviewed by a committee of experts from Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula and the United States. Four applicants will each receive a grant with a maximum value of $5,000.

“We remain committed to educational equity and strive to provide access to a quality education for the students we serve from around the globe,” said Tanya Ramos-Puig, President, Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. “We're proud to provide future Latin music creators the opportunity to advance their studies while simultaneously preserving our cultural heritage, and music, for generations to come.”

Since its inception in 2015, the program has awarded more than $135,000 in grants supporting 28 projects worldwide. Some of the recipients of the 2021 Research and Preservation Grant include:

2021 Awarded Research Grants:

Universidad Nacional de Quilmes, Buenos Aires, Argentina – "Registro de canto con caja en entornos acústico originarios" seeks to create a dialogue between the ancestral music of a region and the landscape in which it developed through acoustic research and the creation of audiovisual recordings that can be experienced using immersive technologies (virtual reality, binaural audio). Specifically, the goal is to record Canto con Caja (singing accompanied by drum)—an ancestral tradition of the Andean region—in a very rich acoustic space: the natural amphitheater at Quebrada de las Conchas national reserve in Argentina.

María Alejandra de Ávila, Córdoba, Colombia – Through "Historia social del disco de banda tradicional en el Caribe Colombiano a través de sus actores”, de Ávila plans to produce — by compiling oral sources featuring the main actors — an interactive social history e-book of discographic productions recorded by traditional banda groups from the Caribbean region of Colombia from the 1960s through the 1990s. The book’s objective is to highlight professional musicians who have remained unknown.

2021 Awarded Preservation Grants:

Rafael Escalona Foundation, from Bogotá, Colombia, is preserving more than 174 physical files belonging to the Rafael Escalona Foundation in order to create a digital collection recounting, through transmedia tools, the musical, artistic and cultural legacy of Rafael Escalona. In this way, the project aims to enable people of all ages and interests to appreciate the collection, but by offering it in new user-friendly formats and enable young audiences to participate and learn about music, culture and vallenato as a music genre from Colombia.

The Latin American Music Center at The Catholic University of America, Benjamin T. Rome School of Music, Drama and Art Washington, D.C., U.S. – Funding for "Digitizing and Documenting The Latin American Music Center and The Catholic University of America" will support necessary ongoing archival and cataloguing work at the Latin American Music Center (LAMC) at The Catholic University of America. This collection includes the compilation of a complete and specialized library of scores, books, and recordings of Ibero-American music making it a special asset to those who study, teach, and perform this music.

Applications and guidelines are available at www.latingrammyculturalfoundation.com. The materials can be submitted in English, Spanish or Portuguese. The deadline to apply is Nov. 20, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. ET. If you have any additional questions email us at LGCF@grammy.com.

ABOUT THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION:

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by The Latin Recording Academy® in 2014 to further international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world’s culture. The Foundation provides college scholarships, educational programs and grants for the research and preservation of its rich musical legacy and heritage, and to date has donated more than $6.5 million with the support of Latin Recording Academy members, artists, corporate sponsors and other generous donors. For additional information, or to make a donation, please visit latingrammyculturalfoundation.com, Amazon Smile or our Facebook page. And follow us @latingrammyfdn on Twitter and Instagram, and at Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005214/en/