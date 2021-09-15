The Launch Box Announces the Launch of Its Suite of Services to Accelerate the Growth and Success of New Professional Services Firms

The Launch Box makes the hard stuff easy and reduces risk for founders and entrepreneurs

The Launch Box today announces the launch of its full suite of offerings for entrepreneurs with a dream to start a new professional services firm. The Launch Box provides investment capital, strategic advice, comprehensive services, and turnkey systems to accelerate the growth and success of new professional services firms.

By partnering with The Launch Box, professional services firm founders and entrepreneurs can focus on what matters—selling new work, serving clients, nurturing talent, and growing the business. The experienced team at The Launch Box handles all the other ‘hard stuff,’ including a comprehensive set of business management services, a full suite of software infrastructure, and hands-on strategic advice. The fee for these services is set as a fixed percentage of revenue so that there is no startup expense and costs scale with the business.

“Our goal is to make the hard stuff easy and to reduce risk for founders. We help new professional services firms fight above their weight by building a successful, sustainable, and marketable business, while founders retain control of their firm and its culture, as well as a majority of equity. We increase the probability of success and see founders through the entire launch-to-scale-to-exit cycle,” said Bill Poston, Founder of The Launch Box.

Recent months have seen an uptick in the number of people leaving their jobs, which has been dubbed the ‘Great Resignation.’ Some of those people may be leaving with a dream of starting their own professional services firm, or of joining an innovative new firm that brings purpose and meaning to their work. The Launch Box is in a perfect position to support and enable the rapid growth of highly ethical, values-based organizations that become a magnet for top talent at all levels.

“When someone is considering starting a new firm, they usually don’t realize what an amazing pain it is to actually build the infrastructure to run a business at scale,” said Poston. “Health insurance, payroll, a 401k, state taxes, human resources, a new website, accounting, legal, and all of the day-to-day stuff required to run a legitimate business can consume a founder’s life and keep them from growing as fast as they’d like. The Launch Box lets founders focus on the things that are most important to success while we take care of the rest.”

ABOUT

The Launch Box, LLC is the engine of the fastest growing and most successful new professional services firms. The Launch Box provides investment capital, strategic advice, comprehensive services, and turnkey systems to accelerate the launch-to-scale-to-exit timeline and reduce risk for founders. With an expert team and variable cost structure, we increase the probability of success while building a valuable, sustainable, and marketable business.

