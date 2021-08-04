Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) on Behalf of Investors

08/04/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that AdaptHealth obscured its true organic growth by, “[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change.” It further alleged that, “[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline.” The report noted that the Company’s attempts to manipulate its organic growth trajectory are “a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble.”

On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $23.96 per share on July 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased AdaptHealth securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
