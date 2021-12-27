The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Arrival SA (ARVL) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Arrival SA (“Arrival” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARVL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2021, Arrival released its third quarter financial results, which revealed a loss of €26 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of €40 million. The Company also revised its outlook, expecting “significantly lower vehicle volumes and revenue in 2022.”

On this news, Arrival’s stock price fell $4.33, or 24%, to close at $13.46 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. Arrival also announced an offering of 25 million ordinary shares, expected to raise $330 million.

On this news, Arrival’s stock price declined $0.82, or 8%, to close at $9.91 on November 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

