  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Arrival SA (ARVL) on Behalf of Investors

12/27/2021 | 01:01pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Arrival SA (“Arrival” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARVL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 8, 2021, Arrival released its third quarter financial results, which revealed a loss of €26 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of €40 million. The Company also revised its outlook, expecting “significantly lower vehicle volumes and revenue in 2022.”

On this news, Arrival’s stock price fell $4.33, or 24%, to close at $13.46 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. Arrival also announced an offering of 25 million ordinary shares, expected to raise $330 million.

On this news, Arrival’s stock price declined $0.82, or 8%, to close at $9.91 on November 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Arrival securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
