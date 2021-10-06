The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a 175-page research report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks is a "colossal scam" and that its business model is a "shell game." According to the report, Ginkgo Bioworks is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues and the Company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on October 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

