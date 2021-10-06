Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) on Behalf of Investors

10/06/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a 175-page research report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks is a "colossal scam" and that its business model is a "shell game." According to the report, Ginkgo Bioworks is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues and the Company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on October 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Ginko securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS