Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf of Investors

01/04/2021 | 01:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article pointing to several risks with QuantumScape’s solid state batteries that make it “completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles.” Specifically, it stated that the battery’s power means it “will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving.” As solid state batteries are temperature sensitive, “the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as 37% during intraday trading on January 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased QuantumScape securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pKC George Joins Middleburg Communities to Head Attainable Housing Strategies
PR
02:06pAmazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare joint venture to shut business next month
RE
02:06pThe 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to reconvene on 5 January
PU
02:05pInfinity Skin Care Joins Epiphany Dermatology
PR
02:04pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : 14a
PU
02:04pFRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
PU
02:04pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank News | Executive Vice President Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel Receives Aem San Antonio Legacy Award
PU
02:04pSAGE : Accounting Today Honors Three Sage Leaders on Its 2020 List of the 'Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting'
PU
02:04pALLSTATE : Closes Acquisition of National General Holdings Corp.
BU
02:03pWall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ