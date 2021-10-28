Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (RECAF) on Behalf of Investors

10/28/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (“ReconAfrica” or the “Company”) (OTC: RECAF, formerly LGDOF) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 7, 2021, Viceroy published a report entitled “ReconAfrica – Another swing, another miss: Despite significant polish, Netherland Sewell’s presentation on ReconAfrica’s 6-2 well is another set of disappointing results.” The report alleges, among other things, that ReconAfrica’s press statement and presentation of data on their first 6-2 well “is a clear attempt to put a positive spin on disappointing drill results but fails to do so under further scrutiny.”

On this news ReconAfrica’s share price fell $0.68, or 12%, to close at $4.65 per share on September 7, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased ReconAfrica securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS