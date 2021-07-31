Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Investors

07/31/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix Inc. (“CorMedix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRMD) securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). CorMedix investors have until September 20, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In July 2020, CorMedix filed its New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for DefenCath, an antibacterial and antifungal solution, as a catheter lock solution with an initial indication for use of preventing certain catheter-related bloodstream infections.

On March 1, 2021, CorMedix announced the NDA would not be approved “in its present form” due to “concerns at the third-party manufacturing facility.” Moreover, the FDA “is requiring a manual extraction study to demonstrate that the labeled volume can be consistently withdrawn from the vials despite an existing in-process control to demonstrate fill volume within specifications.”

On this news, CorMedix’s stock price fell $5.98 per share, or 39.87%, to close at $9.02 per share on March 1, 2021.

Then, on April 14, 2021, CorMedix announced it would have to take additional steps to meet the FDA’s requirements for DefenCath’s manufacturing process, including “[a]ddressing FDA’s concerns regarding the qualification of the filling operation [that] may necessitate adjustments in the process and generation of additional data on operating parameters for manufacture of DefenCath.”

On this news, CorMedix’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 15.37%, to close at $7.93 per share on April 14, 2021.

Then, on May 13, 2021, CorMedix announced that “[b]ased on our analyses, we have concluded that additional process qualification will be needed with subsequent validation to address the deficiencies identified by FDA.” Among other things, the Company was required “to generate sufficient data to demonstrate that [the filling] process is a controlled process and is consistent with the agency’s requirements for good manufacturing practice.”

On this news, CorMedix’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 19.97%, to close at $6.05 per share on May 14, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors the following: (1) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (2) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (3) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased CorMedix securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 20, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased CorMedix securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS