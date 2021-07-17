Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Investors

07/17/2021 | 11:31am EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare, Inc. (“RenovaCare” or the “Company”) (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). RenovaCare investors have until September 14, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 28, 2021, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issued a litigation release stating that RenovaCare was being charged with alleged securities fraud. According to the SEC’s complaint, between July 2017 and January 2018, the Company’s controlling shareholder and Chairman, Harmel Rayat (“Rayat”), “arranged, and caused RenovaCare to pay for, a promotional campaign designed to increase the company’s stock price.” Specifically, “Rayat was closely involved in directing the promotion and editing promotional materials, and arranged to funnel payments to the publisher through consultants to conceal RenovaCare’s involvement in the campaign.” When OTC Markets Group, Inc. requested that RenovaCare explain its relationship to the promotion, the complaint alleges that “Rayat and RenovaCare then drafted and issued a press release and a Form 8-K that contained material misrepresentations and omissions denying Rayat’s and the company’s involvement in the promotion.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.66, or 24.8%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.00 per share on June 2, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, at the direction of Rayat, RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) that, when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased RenovaCare securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 14, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased RenovaCare securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


HOT NEWS