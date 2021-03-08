Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (IQDAX, IQDNX) Investors

03/08/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (“Infinity Q” or the “Company”) Investor Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDAX) or Institutional Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDNX) between December 21, 2018 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Infinity Q investors have until April 27, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 23, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “Investment Firm Halts Redemptions on $1.8 Billion Fund: Infinity Q Capital Management bans its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings”. The article reported that Infinity Q “asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt redemptions on one of its mutual funds and forbid its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings.” The article continued to state that, “[t]he fund was unable to calculate an NAV on February 19, 2021, and it is uncertain when the fund will be able to calculate an NAV that would enable it to satisfy requests for redemptions of fund shares[.]”

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Infinity Q’s Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Infinity Q securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 27, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Infinity Q securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aAFCON  : Warriors Don't Need Bonne, Rinomhota
AQ
11:06aCHEMOCENTRYX, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aQUANTA SERVICES  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:05aDOCUSIGN  : 7 Lessons from Resilient Women Who Choose To Challenge
PU
11:05aInternational Women's Day 2021 – A Conversation on “The Age of Womenomics”, Secretary Janet Yellen & IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
PU
11:05aCLIMATE POLICY PLATFORM : A Critical Step in Salesforce's Climate Action Plan
PU
11:05aOOREDOO Q P S C  : Appoints New CxOs in Group and Qatar
PU
11:05aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Mar 06 2021
PU
11:05aWSGF Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment App Beta Test Proceeding on Track - Management Confirms June Production Launch Target
NE
11:05aPAOG Announces RELAX-RX Nutraceutical For $18 Billion Anxiety And Depression Treatment Market
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech weighs on stocks as yields ring inflation alarm
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC TO BUY BLUE YONDER FOR $6.5 BILLION IN BIGGEST DEAL SINCE 2011: Nikkei
4Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hits three-and-a-half month high on firmer U.S. yields

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ