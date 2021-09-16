The Linux Foundation : and Fintech Open Source Foundation Announce Keynote Speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum London 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-host Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced keynote speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum London (OSSF). The event takes place October 5, preceded by a FINOS Member event on October 4, in London, England. The schedule can be viewed here and the keynote speakers can be viewed here .

OSSF's goal is to deepen collaboration across finance, open source and technology and drive innovation across the industry in order to deliver better code, faster. The event will feature 35+ sessions, revealing recent developments and the direction of open source in financial services across a wide range of topics and domains.

"We are entering what can only be referred to as the golden age for Open Source in Financial Services", said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, FINOS. "In the last year not only have we seen an exponential growth in contributions from Financial Institutions - something frankly unprecedented - but we are now witnessing the industry coming together to solve long standing business challenges through open collaboration. I am truly excited to have so many leaders at OSSF sharing their vision for an open financial stack, and to be able to bring our community together for a fantastic and unique event like OSSF."

Keynote speakers this year include:

Gabriele Columbro , Executive Director, FINOS

, Executive Director, Nick Cook , Head of Global Strategy and Partnerships, Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR) , and former Head of Innovation, UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

, Head of Global Strategy and Partnerships, , and former Head of Innovation, Jane Gavronsky , Chief Technology Officer, FINOS , and former Managing Director, Credit Suisse

, Chief Technology Officer, , and former Managing Director, Russell Green , Managing Director, Deutsche Bank AG

, Managing Director, Liz Rice , Chief Open Source Officer, Isovalent

Conference Session Highlights:

Attending companies include: Adaptive Financial Consulting Limited, Audace Labs, Avanade, Bitergia, Canonical, Citi Group, Cosaic, Demodyfi, Deutsche Bank, Digital Asset, EPAM Systems, Evolveum, Fidelity Investments, GitHub, GitLab, Goldman Sachs, IHS Markit, ING, International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Itaú Unibanco SA, Large Credit Union Coalition, London Stock Exchange, Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings, Point72 Asset Management, Red Hat, Scott Logic, Symphony, TD Securities, Wipro, U.S. Bank, and many more.

Registration is available for 460 GBP. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount – members can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code. Members of FINOS can attend at no cost – members can contact ossf@finos.org to request the FINOS Member registration code.

Health and Safety

Attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and wear a mask while onsite at the event. Additionally, all attendees will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage and read our blog post .

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

