The Little Company That Could: Houston-Based Certified Woman-Owned AGS Solutions Gets Creative to Fulfill Special Order of Disinfectant Wipes for Long-Term Customer ExxonMobil by Becoming a Distributor for Dreumex USA

10/26/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

 

The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging companies of all sizes to adapt with creative approaches to navigating and surviving these uncertain times. A reality that surfaced in the early weeks and months after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic, there was a global shortage of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaning wipes. Hospitals and first responders received the highest priority for these essential supplies – which left consumers and corporations with little or no access to them.

ExxonMobil was one of many major companies that needed disinfectant wipes and could not secure them as quickly as needed. As a result, ExxonMobil’s Global Sustainability Procurement and Supplier Diversity Manager Allyson Lile decided to check with its reliable, long-time vendor AGS Solutions, Inc., as a possible disinfectant wipes supplier. AGS Solutions is a small Houston-based, certified woman-owned company that has been operating for over 25 years. AGS Solutions is known for providing high performing, environmentally friendly industrial specialty cleaners and emergency response products – not for providing disinfectant wipes!

Rising to embrace this opportunity, AGS owner and president Linda Whiteley teamed up with Dreumex USA Inc. to become an authorized distributor of Dreumex disinfectant products. The process was not easy: Whiteley contacted a variety of different disinfectant wipe makers before vetting Dreumex. Dreumex makes some of the best quality disinfectant wipes on the market. Dreumex has more than 70 years of manufacturing experience and offers high quality hand care products and disinfectant wipes.

“ExxonMobil has always challenged AGS and all of its vendors to be the best we can be,” Whiteley said. “This time, the challenge was to diversify our product offerings to include critical items that were needed. Dreumex USA General Manager Ashley Werner and I share the same attitude when facing a mammoth challenge of running a small business with daunting demands during these trying times. Ashley and I agree with The Little Engine: We KNOW we can!”

After becoming a Dreumex distributor, AGS supplied disinfectant wipes to many ExxonMobil business divisions and corporate offices. AGS and Dreumex continue to deliver disinfectant wipes for ExxonMobil and many other customers in a wide range of industry sectors.

“Especially in times of chaos and uncertainty, my team and I remain committed to listening to our customers and addressing their needs quickly. Our business name is AGS Solutions for a reason. We find solutions no matter what it takes. Just like The Little Engine That Could, we vowed to come through! Our determination and tenacity worked for us and for ExxonMobil in finding a source for high demand disinfectant wipes at a time when many others could not,” Whitely commented.

Visit AGS Solutions at www.agstx.org for more information.

© Business Wire 2020

