The Managing Director's Global Policy Agenda, Annual Meetings 2020 : Catalyzing a Resilient Recovery
10/14/2020 | 11:05am EDT
Catalyzing a Resilient Recovery
The global economic outlook is improving, but the recovery is partial, uneven, and uncertain.
While advanced economies have deployed extraordinary policy support, developing and emerging market countries had more limited room to respond. The crisis will inflict long-lasting scars- from the tragic loss of human life to damage to the workforce and firms, heavier debt burdens, heightened financial vulnerabilities, higher poverty, and deeper inequalities. And many countries may not return to the pre-COVID path of economic activity for several years. With the pandemic still present in most countries, a resurgence of infections remains a key threat and uncertainty exceptionally high. Bold action is needed to underpin the recovery, build more resilient economies, and help the most vulnerable.
Policies must restore confidence, support jobs, and boost growth. As countries tackle different stages of the crisis, policies need to remain supportive and nimble, and together with appropriate health measures, bolster confidence, employment, and growth. A premature withdrawal of policy support could trigger liquidity shortfalls and insolvencies, aggravate balance of payment needs, undermine the recovery, and further compound social and economic costs. Women, youth, and other vulnerable people, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, could face additional hardships. Sustaining lifelines is a necessary interim step to mitigate economic scarring, limit workers' exit from the labor force, and prevent bankruptcies of viable firms. As lifelines unwind, fiscal efforts should be targeted toward workers' retraining and investment, including in green infrastructure.
Where inflation expectations are well anchored, accommodative monetary policies should continue. Financial policies must ensure macro-financial stability by addressing fragilities and containing excessive risk-taking. Maintaining policy credibility anchored in sound, sustainable, and transparent macroeconomic frameworks will be critical, given growing public debt burdens and central bank balance sheets.
An expedited global solution to suppress the virus is a prerequisite for a durable economic recovery. The immediate priority is to develop, produce, and distribute medical treatments and vaccines. In a pandemic, the global economy is only as strong as its weakest member, and an uneven rollout of medical solutions would dampen the recovery. Hence accelerating universal access to such solutions is in the interest of all countries. The Fund will continue to emphasize the global economic benefits of coordinated and broad-based medical solutions, support multilateral efforts, and advocate for reducing trade barriers on medical supplies and equipment.
At a time when spending needs loom large, the crisis is exacerbating debt burdens across many countries, amplifying existing vulnerabilities, and weighing
on confidence and growth prospects. Further development of robust insolvency frameworks and efficient debt restructuring mechanisms is needed for sovereigns and corporates.
Now is the time to also build a more resilient future. The pandemic has unfolded on the back of low productivity growth, rising inequality, and accelerating climate change over the past decade. Policies must promote structural change and seize
opportunities to invest in smarter, more inclusive, and greener growth. This calls for action to foster innovation and competition, help expand digitalization, create jobs in resilient and low-carbon infrastructure, and support workers' transition from shrinking to expanding sectors. Technology can help catalyze access to finance and other services for vulnerable populations, transform the efficiency and transparency of governments, and resolve deficiencies in global payment systems. Policies should aim to enable universal access to basic health care and education; modernize tax systems; address illicit financial flows and aggressive tax avoidance; improve governance; and fight corruption, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism.
We must work together to support the most vulnerable countries and people. Developing and emerging market countries have suffered a particularly heavy setback from the crisis, given their more limited space to implement large policy responses. Their access to external market financing was more constrained and, in some cases, cut off altogether. In many countries, large segments of the population rely on daily wages outside formal safety nets and are facing significant income losses. This year, the pandemic will reverse part of the progress made since the 1990s in reducing global poverty, and close to 90 million more people could fall into extreme poverty. The international community must do all it can to support the most vulnerable, and the Fund is geared to deploy all its resources and tools to serve its membership.
IMF WORK AGENDA AND OPERATIONS
The Fund remains deeply committed to helping its members overcome the crisis, restore confidence, and tackle challenges on the road to a more resilient global economy, while protecting the most vulnerable.
In the first phase of the pandemic, the Fund focused its efforts on the immediate crisis response, deploying all available tools and resources (see Annex). In continued close collaboration with our partners, we are now helping members work on a durable exit from the crisis, while also using the crisis as an opportunity for structural transformation. We are restarting focused surveillance, stand ready to provide additional lending tailored to the next stage of the crisis, and are adopting a country-centered approach to capacity development (CD), while continuing to work remotely, effectively and swiftly. We will concentrate on learning from each other, fostering information sharing, and distilling lessons from the crisis. To ensure that we can continue to support our poorest and most vulnerable members, we are seeking to further expand our resources for concessional financing. We will prioritize our work, tightly focusing on activities of most importance to our membership during these extraordinary and challenging times. This streamlined work agenda will ensure that we can continue to meet members' evolving needs and support their efforts to achieve a more resilient and inclusive future.
Restoring confidence to rekindle employment and growth
We are gradually resuming focused bilateral surveillance, concentrating on country-specificpriorities to respond to the crisis, strengthen stability, and lay the groundwork for a resilient recovery. We will bolster analysis of macro-financialpolicies to help mitigate the fallout of the COVID-19shock, and refine our policy advice on carefully reopening economies and unwinding exceptional policy measures. We will also enhance our policy advice on modernizing tax systems to deal effectively and fairly with the challenges of digitalization, address inequality, support the recovery, and, where needed, raise tax progressivity as well as mobilize additional revenue in the unique context created by the pandemic. Together with regular updates through our Policy Tracker and Special Series Notes on COVID-19,our work will ensure fast learning from one another,
including on best practices in the design and implementation of macroeconomic policies and health measures that effectively contain the pandemic, avoiding generalized lockdowns and thus bringing growth and employment back on track. In addition, we will analyze the impact of the pandemic on workers and firms, as well as on financial stability, innovation, and competition. We also plan to advance work on the Comprehensive Surveillance Review and the Review of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (with the World Bank), drawing on the experience from the crisis.
We will strengthen our support of members' efforts to reduce debt vulnerabilities, increase debt transparency and debt management capacity, and improve the architecture for sovereign debt resolution. We will help countries develop credible medium-term fiscal frameworks to restore market confidence and foster stronger growth and sustainable fiscal balances. We will update our work on the multi-pronged approach to address debt vulnerabilities, in collaboration with the World Bank. In addition to completing the reviews of the debt limits policy and the debt sustainability analysis for market-access countries, we are engaging with creditors to bolster our advice on sovereign and corporate debt restructuring and will undertake reforms of our policies, where needed, to promote timely and comprehensive debt resolution.
The Fund will continue to promote international cooperation and open trade as an engine for restoring global growth. We will support modernizing the rules-based multilateral trading system, including to better cover services and digital commerce and strengthen rules on subsidies and technology transfer. We will provide rigorous, evenhanded, and multilaterally-consistent assessments of external positions for the full membership.
Making our economies more resilient
To prepare countries to more effectively and quickly overcome shocks, we will further develop the Integrated Policy Framework to advance the understanding of policy options, including monetary, exchange rate, macroprudential, and capital flow management measures. This work will also be an input into the review of the Fund's Institutional View on the Liberalization and Management of Capital
Flows, which will draw as well on the IEO's evaluation of the Fund's advice on capital flows. We will also advance our work on options to strengthen monetary policy frameworks; unconventional monetary policy and the impact of low-for-long interest rates; and systemic risk analysis and macroprudential policies.
Harnessing the full potential of digitalization can help expedite and secure a resilient recovery. The Fund will support governments' digital transformation through advice and CD, and continue exploring the benefits, risks, and macro-financial implications of fintech on financial inclusion, monetary policy, and the international monetary system. We will also develop an analytical framework
for central bank digital currencies, consider options to address deficiencies in global payment systems, and develop a global approach to data policy frameworks.
The Fund will expand its work on social protection and governance as key levers for reducing inequality and strengthening social cohesion and resilience following the pandemic. We will assess the impact of the crisis on income and
gender equality and further operationalize the strategy for the Fund's engagement on social spending. In addition to governance safeguards in emergency financing, we will continue to support fiscal transparency and institution building to foster good governance and anticorruption efforts. We will also be resuming work on illicit financial flows and aggressive tax avoidance to help level the playing field within and across countries.
Climate change is already impacting many members' macroeconomic stability and growth prospects. The stimulus measures supporting the post-crisis recovery present a unique opportunity to steer resources toward climate adaptation and mitigation. Our work will integrate climate change issues into our surveillance, where relevant, encompassing guidance on international carbon price floors and border carbon adjustments without resorting to discriminatory or trade-distorting measures. We will complete a review of the Climate Change Policy Assessments, advance our assessments of climate risks through stress testing, and promote disclosure of climate-related financial risks.
