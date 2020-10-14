The Managing Director's Global Policy Agenda, Annual Meetings 2020 : Catalyzing a Resilient Recovery »

The Fund remains deeply committed to helping its members overcome the crisis, restore confidence, and tackle challenges on the road to a more resilient global economy, while protecting the most vulnerable. In the first phase of the pandemic, the Fund focused its efforts on the immediate crisis response, deploying all available tools and resources (see Annex). In continued close collaboration with our partners, we are now helping members work on a durable exit from the crisis, while also using the crisis as an opportunity for structural transformation. We are restarting focused surveillance, stand ready to provide additional lending tailored to the next stage of the crisis, and are adopting a country-centered approach to capacity development (CD), while continuing to work remotely, effectively and swiftly. We will concentrate on learning from each other, fostering information sharing, and distilling lessons from the crisis. To ensure that we can continue to support our poorest and most vulnerable members, we are seeking to further expand our resources for concessional financing. We will prioritize our work, tightly focusing on activities of most importance to our membership during these extraordinary and challenging times. This streamlined work agenda will ensure that we can continue to meet members' evolving needs and support their efforts to achieve a more resilient and inclusive future. Restoring confidence to rekindle employment and growth We are gradually resuming focused bilateral surveillance, concentrating on country-specificpriorities to respond to the crisis, strengthen stability, and lay the groundwork for a resilient recovery. We will bolster analysis of macro-financialpolicies to help mitigate the fallout of the COVID-19shock, and refine our policy advice on carefully reopening economies and unwinding exceptional policy measures. We will also enhance our policy advice on modernizing tax systems to deal effectively and fairly with the challenges of digitalization, address inequality, support the recovery, and, where needed, raise tax progressivity as well as mobilize additional revenue in the unique context created by the pandemic. Together with regular updates through our Policy Tracker and Special Series Notes on COVID-19,our work will ensure fast learning from one another,

including on best practices in the design and implementation of macroeconomic policies and health measures that effectively contain the pandemic, avoiding generalized lockdowns and thus bringing growth and employment back on track. In addition, we will analyze the impact of the pandemic on workers and firms, as well as on financial stability, innovation, and competition. We also plan to advance work on the Comprehensive Surveillance Review and the Review of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (with the World Bank), drawing on the experience from the crisis. We will strengthen our support of members' efforts to reduce debt vulnerabilities, increase debt transparency and debt management capacity, and improve the architecture for sovereign debt resolution. We will help countries develop credible medium-term fiscal frameworks to restore market confidence and foster stronger growth and sustainable fiscal balances. We will update our work on the multi-pronged approach to address debt vulnerabilities, in collaboration with the World Bank. In addition to completing the reviews of the debt limits policy and the debt sustainability analysis for market-access countries, we are engaging with creditors to bolster our advice on sovereign and corporate debt restructuring and will undertake reforms of our policies, where needed, to promote timely and comprehensive debt resolution. The Fund will continue to promote international cooperation and open trade as an engine for restoring global growth. We will support modernizing the rules-based multilateral trading system, including to better cover services and digital commerce and strengthen rules on subsidies and technology transfer. We will provide rigorous, evenhanded, and multilaterally-consistent assessments of external positions for the full membership. Making our economies more resilient To prepare countries to more effectively and quickly overcome shocks, we will further develop the Integrated Policy Framework to advance the understanding of policy options, including monetary, exchange rate, macroprudential, and capital flow management measures. This work will also be an input into the review of the Fund's Institutional View on the Liberalization and Management of Capital

Flows, which will draw as well on the IEO's evaluation of the Fund's advice on capital flows. We will also advance our work on options to strengthen monetary policy frameworks; unconventional monetary policy and the impact of low-for-long interest rates; and systemic risk analysis and macroprudential policies. Harnessing the full potential of digitalization can help expedite and secure a resilient recovery. The Fund will support governments' digital transformation through advice and CD, and continue exploring the benefits, risks, and macro-financial implications of fintech on financial inclusion, monetary policy, and the international monetary system. We will also develop an analytical framework for central bank digital currencies, consider options to address deficiencies in global payment systems, and develop a global approach to data policy frameworks. The Fund will expand its work on social protection and governance as key levers for reducing inequality and strengthening social cohesion and resilience following the pandemic. We will assess the impact of the crisis on income and