The Marwin Group of Companies Announces Preston Bowen as Chief Executive Officer

The Marwin Group of Companies (“Marwin Group” or the “Company”), a leading national provider of specialty building products, today announced that Preston Bowen has been named as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Bowen has more than 30 years of experience in the building products industry, including 15 years in senior leadership roles, most recently as President, Building Envelope Solutions Division of Cornerstone Building Brands.

The Marwin Group’s four business units include: (i) The Marwin Company, a manufacturer and supplier of attic stairways and specialty door products, (ii) SS Industries, the industry leader in spiral staircases sold directly to consumers and through a variety of online marketplaces, (iii) Millwork 360, a manufacturer of premium grade mouldings, exterior and interior doors, and specialty millwork products; and (iv) HB&G Building Products, one of the largest national manufacturers of front porch columns, pergolas and other millwork accessories.

“The Marwin Group has experienced tremendous growth and expansion over the past two years,” said Stephen Noe, the Marwin Group’s Chairman of the Board. “Preston’s extensive building products background and organizational and business development skills will help the Marwin Group continue the growth trajectory of each of the individual business units.”

Andy Davis, President of The Marwin Company, Jeff Pieper, President of SS Industries, Mike Williams, President of Millwork 360, and Lance Servais, President of HB&G Building Products, will continue in their roles leading their respective business units and working with Mr. Bowen on the key initiatives of the overall Company.

About The Marwin Group of Companies

The Marwin Company, for 75 years, has been a leading supplier of attic stairways and specialty door products, offered exclusively through professional building products dealers, provide exceptional value supported with superior customer service. Learn more about The Marwin Company at www.marwincompany.com.

SS Industries is the industry leader in spiral staircases sold directly to consumers and through a variety of online marketplaces. Learn more about SS Industries at www.ss.industries.

Millwork 360 strives to be the most dependable source with the highest quality for interior and exterior doors and custom mouldings. The company sets the standard for producing bold, beautiful, and durable products with industry-leading customer service. Learn more about Millwork 360 at www.millwork360.net.

HB&G Building Products, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of front porch columns and other outdoor living products. With a history dating back to 1880 and more than 140+ years of experience producing columns, HB&G provides market leading quality, innovation and top-notch craftsmanship. Learn more about HB&G at www.hbgcolumns.com.

