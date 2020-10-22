The Mary Kay Foundation :℠ Awards $1 Million in Research Grants to Top Universities for Cancers Affecting Women

The Mary Kay Foundation℠ recently awarded $1 million in grants to ten researchers on the frontline battling cancers that primarily affect women. The grants, which benefit institutions in Mary Kay’s home state of Texas all the way to Wisconsin and New York, are part of The Mary Kay Foundation’s annual cancer research grant cycle, totaling nearly $24 million since inception.

After reviewing more than 75 applications, The Mary Kay Foundation Research Review Committee awarded $100,000 grants to 10 accredited cancer research institutions. This year’s grant recipients include:

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Stanford University School of Medicine

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

University of California San Diego

UT Southwestern Medical Center

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

“The Mary Kay Foundation has a two-fold mission: to end gender-based violence and empower researchers to find cures for cancers that primarily affect women,” said Michael Lunceford, President of The Mary Kay Foundation Board of Directors. “Over the past several decades, our research grants have enabled some of the country’s top medical minds to make breakthroughs in treatments that we’re so proud of. Our hope—and belief—is that this year’s grantees will continue that inspiring research trend.”

That research includes innovative studies from scientists like Dr. Hua Yu, Associate Chair and Professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology at the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope. Dr. Yu will use the grant provided by The Mary Kay Foundation to study the opposing roles of PARP and PARG inhibitors in regulating ovarian cancer immune responses. Dr. Paul Lambert, Howard M. Temin Professor and Chair of Oncology at the University of Wisconsin Schools of Medicine and Public Health, will use the funds to research the role of human’s microbiome in cervical cancer. In New York, Dr. Alberto Ciccia, Assistant Professor of Genetics & Development at Columbia University Medical Center, will use the funds to study large-scale functional analysis of BRCA1/2 single nucleotide variants.

“By offering continued support for these scientists and institutions,” added Lunceford, “we are continuing Mary Kay’s ultimate goal, which is to better the lives of women everywhere.”

About The Mary Kay Foundation℠

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers and ending domestic violence against women. Since 1996, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ has contributed more than $80 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.

