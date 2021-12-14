The Mather Group Recognized Among Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG), a family-and employee-owned wealth management firm with 10 offices across the country and more than $8.9 billion in assets under advisement (AUA)1, has announced its recognition by Pensions & Investments (P&I) magazine as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management.

Since its 2011 founding, TMG has fostered a culture of growth, innovation, and professional development. This has helped attract employees who are highly motivated, service-oriented, and dedicated to building lasting relationships with clients. The firm’s current headcount is more than 125 employees and is growing.

“As a fiduciary firm committed to putting our clients’ best interests first, our business is all about trust and relationships, and our employees are at the center of that,” said TMG CEO Chris Behrens. “We believe taking great care of our people and providing them with growth opportunities drive employee satisfaction and retention—and happy employees whose contributions are appreciated help us serve our clients better.”

P&I partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

Various other financial and business publications have recently recognized TMG for its growth and standing. Most notably, it was ranked #56 among Barron’s 2021 list of Top 100 RIA Firms in the country, improving its year-over-year ranking more than any other firms on the list.2

The firm offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including financial planning, tax advice and preparation, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, risk assessment, and estate planning guidance. Investment recommendations are not tied to commissions. Clients pay for the firm's experienced advice on a fee-only basis, typically as a percentage of assets under management. This approach helps align the interests of the firm and the client.

ABOUT TMG

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Philadelphia Area, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle Area, and Washington, DC Area, TMG is a fee-only firm serving primarily high-net-worth individuals. TMG’s professionals simplify clients’ lives by providing a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com.

1 Assets under advisement (AUA) consists of discretionary, non-discretionary, and other assets that we advise on but do not directly manage as of 11/1/21. 2 Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee-paying surveys. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion. Information is accurate as of the date of this press release, and no obligation nor intention to make updates or corrections exist. Visit the TMG website for more information regarding its awards and recognition.

