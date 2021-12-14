Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Mather Group Recognized Among Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management

12/14/2021 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG), a family-and employee-owned wealth management firm with 10 offices across the country and more than $8.9 billion in assets under advisement (AUA)1, has announced its recognition by Pensions & Investments (P&I) magazine as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management.

Since its 2011 founding, TMG has fostered a culture of growth, innovation, and professional development. This has helped attract employees who are highly motivated, service-oriented, and dedicated to building lasting relationships with clients. The firm’s current headcount is more than 125 employees and is growing.

“As a fiduciary firm committed to putting our clients’ best interests first, our business is all about trust and relationships, and our employees are at the center of that,” said TMG CEO Chris Behrens. “We believe taking great care of our people and providing them with growth opportunities drive employee satisfaction and retention—and happy employees whose contributions are appreciated help us serve our clients better.”

P&I partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

Various other financial and business publications have recently recognized TMG for its growth and standing. Most notably, it was ranked #56 among Barron’s 2021 list of Top 100 RIA Firms in the country, improving its year-over-year ranking more than any other firms on the list.2

The firm offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including financial planning, tax advice and preparation, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, risk assessment, and estate planning guidance. Investment recommendations are not tied to commissions. Clients pay for the firm's experienced advice on a fee-only basis, typically as a percentage of assets under management. This approach helps align the interests of the firm and the client.

ABOUT TMG

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Philadelphia Area, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle Area, and Washington, DC Area, TMG is a fee-only firm serving primarily high-net-worth individuals. TMG’s professionals simplify clients’ lives by providing a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com.

1

Assets under advisement (AUA) consists of discretionary, non-discretionary, and other assets that we advise on but do not directly manage as of 11/1/21.

2

Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee-paying surveys. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion. Information is accurate as of the date of this press release, and no obligation nor intention to make updates or corrections exist. Visit the TMG website for more information regarding its awards and recognition.

 


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:44pVeolia says Suez deal will be closed by Jan 7 -statement
RE
01:41pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:41pAthena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
01:41pCloudMoyo Selected as Top 100 Company to Work for by Seattle Business Magazine for the Third Consecutive Year
BU
01:39pApple makes masks mandatory at U.S. retail stores as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
01:39pByrdie Announces Winners of First-Annual Byrdie Beauty Awards
PR
01:39pWATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pBrazil's Petrobras higher price demands delay refineries sales- sources
RE
01:38pU.S. FDIC chair blocks effort to get public feedback on bank merger rules
RE
01:38pFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Lemnis Gate - Update 1.3 - Out Now!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
3Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Europe facing record low gas storage by winter's end

HOT NEWS