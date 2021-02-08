Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Meet Group : Takes Part in Safer Internet Day 2021

02/08/2021 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Joins Forces with Internet Safety Organizations to Build a Safer Internet for All

The Meet Group, Inc., a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, has announced its participation in Safer Internet Day (#SID2021), a global event celebrated in more than 100 countries around the world. ConnectSafely.org, the nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy, and security, and one of The Meet Group’s partners, is once again the host of the official U.S. Safer Internet Day on February 9, 2021.

“Member safety is at the core of everything we do at The Meet Group,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “We are committed to continuous improvement by developing new safety tools and technologies designed to protect and safeguard our communities while also partnering with industry, peers, NGOs, law enforcement, and safety-focused organizations on best practices, moderation, and education.”

The Meet Group is committed to high standards of safety, implementing the best-in-class safety practices, actively collaborating with various online safety and dating organizations, and partnering with industry-leading technology partners such as Spectrum Labs and Microsoft. Recently, Cook joined the Oasis Consortium advisory board, an organization focused on brand and user safety to make the internet a safer place in our society. As part of its participation with Safer Internet Day, The Meet Group participated in SID’s Industry Insight Video project.

“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for people around the world to look for ways to make the online world not just safer, but better,” said ConnectSafely Chief Executive Officer Larry Magid. “ConnectSafely is proud to host the U.S. celebration in cooperation with public officials, tech companies, other nonprofits and, most importantly, schools, students and families from across the U.S.”

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group owns and operates the most engaging dating communities in the world, spanning five apps including MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, LOVOO and GROWLr. Serving millions of daters daily, our community sends 70 million chats per day. Each month, our livestreaming solutions entice our community to spend more than 1 billion minutes in video. Our network size, technology, and leading moderation and talent teams enable us to partner for and acquire new audiences, including through video platform-as-service products. The Meet Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of ParshipMeet Group, a diversified international market leader in online dating, which also owns and operates leading matchmaking brands eharmony, Parship, and ElitePartner. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Safer Internet Day

Safer Internet Day (#SID2021) is a global event celebrated in more than 100 countries around the world. The event gained official recognition in the U.S. in 2012, with a joint agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the European Commission to work together to build a better internet for youth. ConnectSafely was appointed U.S. host in 2013. The 2021 global theme is “Together for a better internet,” and the US theme is “Internet starts with ‘I.’”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aIHEARTMEDIA : Popular Financial Literacy Podcast, Earn Your Leisure, Joins The Black Effect Podcast Network
PU
02:51aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02:51aLINDE PLC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:50aNOVO NORDISK : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
02:50aSANOFI : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
02:50aWHOLE EARTH BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:49aTesla sends bitcoin soaring with $1.5 billion investment, payment promise
RE
02:49aNEXTSOURCE MATERIALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NEXT
AQ
02:49aCORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:49aLOEWS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts
2SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
3RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
4EXCLUSIVE: Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court
5APPLE INC. : Apple's Talks With Hyundai Break Down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ