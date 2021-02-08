The Meet Group : Takes Part in Safer Internet Day 2021

Joins Forces with Internet Safety Organizations to Build a Safer Internet for All

The Meet Group, Inc., a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, has announced its participation in Safer Internet Day (#SID2021), a global event celebrated in more than 100 countries around the world. ConnectSafely.org, the nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy, and security, and one of The Meet Group’s partners, is once again the host of the official U.S. Safer Internet Day on February 9, 2021.

“Member safety is at the core of everything we do at The Meet Group,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “We are committed to continuous improvement by developing new safety tools and technologies designed to protect and safeguard our communities while also partnering with industry, peers, NGOs, law enforcement, and safety-focused organizations on best practices, moderation, and education.”

The Meet Group is committed to high standards of safety, implementing the best-in-class safety practices, actively collaborating with various online safety and dating organizations, and partnering with industry-leading technology partners such as Spectrum Labs and Microsoft. Recently, Cook joined the Oasis Consortium advisory board, an organization focused on brand and user safety to make the internet a safer place in our society. As part of its participation with Safer Internet Day, The Meet Group participated in SID’s Industry Insight Video project.

“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for people around the world to look for ways to make the online world not just safer, but better,” said ConnectSafely Chief Executive Officer Larry Magid. “ConnectSafely is proud to host the U.S. celebration in cooperation with public officials, tech companies, other nonprofits and, most importantly, schools, students and families from across the U.S.”

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group owns and operates the most engaging dating communities in the world, spanning five apps including MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, LOVOO and GROWLr. Serving millions of daters daily, our community sends 70 million chats per day. Each month, our livestreaming solutions entice our community to spend more than 1 billion minutes in video. Our network size, technology, and leading moderation and talent teams enable us to partner for and acquire new audiences, including through video platform-as-service products. The Meet Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of ParshipMeet Group, a diversified international market leader in online dating, which also owns and operates leading matchmaking brands eharmony, Parship, and ElitePartner. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Safer Internet Day

Safer Internet Day (#SID2021) is a global event celebrated in more than 100 countries around the world. The event gained official recognition in the U.S. in 2012, with a joint agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the European Commission to work together to build a better internet for youth. ConnectSafely was appointed U.S. host in 2013. The 2021 global theme is “Together for a better internet,” and the US theme is “Internet starts with ‘I.’”

