The Millennia Companies® Announces Promotion of Angelica Sinito to Vice President

11/12/2021 | 01:24pm EST
Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) today announced that Angelica Sinito has been promoted to Vice President, effective immediately, in accordance with the enterprise’s long-term strategy.

In her new role, Sinito will guide portfolio growth strategy, lead key asset management functions, establish new debt and equity platforms, and complete Tax-Exempt Bond and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit transactions, which support multi-million-dollar renovations and preserve the affordability of multifamily affordable housing developments, many of which have experienced years of decline. 

“I would like to congratulate Angelica on her well-deserved promotion,” said Michael J. Pico, Chief Human Resource Officer at Millennia. “Her finance and real estate expertise and extensive understanding of Millennia’s dynamic group of companies will play an integral role in Millennia’s growth and success for well into the future.” 

Sinito will continue to oversee the company’s institutional investor relations activities and manage Year 15 and market-rate multifamily development projects. 

Prior to Millennia, Sinito worked at Related Companies, where she focused on high yield credit investments across all asset classes and at R4Capital as an analyst . Sinito earned her Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business where she studied Finance and Real Estate. She is a member of the Urban Land Institute.  

About The Millennia Companies®

In 1995, Frank T. Sinito founded The Millennia Companies®, a high-performance business enterprise with a strong sense of mission to enrich lives. Millennia operates in a closely aligned set of sectors including real estate development and property management, and its portfolio includes more than 275 multifamily residential communities in 26 states - over 100 apartment developments have undergone transformative rehabilitations. In 2020, Affordable Housing Finance ranked Millennia #1 Top 10 Companies Completing Substantial Rehabilitations and #4 Top 50 Affordable Housing Owners; and Multi-Housing News ranked Millennia #18 Top Multifamily Development Firm.

