The Minister held talks with his Saudi Arabia counterpart

The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Eng. Abdurashiid Mohamed Ahmed held talks with his SaudiArabia counterpart Bandar bin Ibrahim and discussed the ways that two countries can cooperate in the mining sector.
Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:36:09 UTC.