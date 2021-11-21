The Ministry of Agriculture has dispatched a team of inspectors across all tea buying centres, to undertake audits of weighing machines, aiming to address tea theft from farmers, CS Munya has said.

Addressing farmers at Kebirigo, Gianchore and Sanganyi Tea Factories during his two day sensitization meetings on Tea Reforms in Nyamira County, he said that farmers have incurred losses due to falsification of weighing machines at tea buying centers.

CS Munya affirmed that once the audit is done, tea buying centers will be required to use digital weighing machines in place of the current manual machines.

"We are going to ensure that the tea collection process at the tea buying centers down here is digital because we have realised the machines used currently are exploiting our farmers," CS Munya said.

