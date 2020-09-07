The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, the Banco de España and the CNMV renew their collaboration agreement to promote financial education (131 KB)

7 September 2020

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, the Banco de España and the CNMV renew their collaboration agreement to promote financial education

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, the Banco de España and the CNMV (National Securities Market Commission) have today renewed their collaboration agreement to foster financial education within the education system, one of the main projects of the Financial Education Plan.

The minister, Isabel Celaá, the Governor of the Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos, and the Chairperson of the CNMV, Sebastián Albella, have signed this agreement for the participation of these three institutions in promoting, among the educational community, the basic principles of the Plan, such as, for example, responsible planning and management of personal finances.

The renewal of the agreement extends the joint efforts of these institutions to achieve the objectives of the Financial Education Plan. A decade after the signing of the first agreement between the ministry and the financial supervisors, some financial education and entrepreneurship content is now present in primary and secondary school curriculums.

Also, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and of the regional government departments, the Financial Education Plan launches each year its Financial Education school programme, to which public secondary schools and educational centres throughout Spain can adhere free of charge, on a voluntary and flexible basis. The content covers thematic areas established by the PISA programme on financial competence: money and transactions, the planning and management of personal finances, risk and profit and the financial outlook.

The Financial Education Plan is an initiative driven by the Banco de España and the CNMV since 2008 to promote the financial education of the Spanish population, which is supported by a network of 41 collaborators in different areas committed to achieving this objective.

