The Mobility House : Expands Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Solutions to New Global Markets

Company to discuss role of smart charging in the emissions-free mobility future at ACT Expo

The Mobility House continues to pioneer the field of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology by bringing its ChargePilot software to Southeast Asia for the first V2G trial. SP Group (formerly Singapore Power), Singapore’s national grid operator and leading sustainable solutions provider, has increased its initial investment in The Mobility House in conjunction with the start of its V1G and V2G technology trial. The trial will test and verify the feasibility of controlled charging as well as using energy stored in electric vehicles (EVs) to enhance grid stability. The goal is to accommodate higher EV grid penetration, particularly as Singapore prepares to replace all internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040.

The Mobility House has become a market leader in V2G around the world and has demonstrated the broad range of its technology applications. This includes mitigating transmission line congestion in Germany to stabilize the power grid and providing emergency power supply for the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam. Here onsite chargers allow visitors to charge vehicles while parked and also return energy to the stadium in emergency situations. The European Investment Bank (EIB) also invested €15 million to promote EV integration into the electric grid through research and development funding for The Mobility House’s intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot and its underlying EV Aggregation Platform.

“ChargePilot’s intelligent integration of EVs into the power grid not only stabilizes power supply but can also improve the CO2 emissions reductions of charging an EV by almost double,” said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Greg Hintler. “The Mobility House offers the only non-proprietary, open-standards technology in the market, affirming our ability to expand our global footprint of smart charging and V2G deployments to Southeast Asia, North America and beyond.”

Given the significant amount of time vehicles are parked unused, V2G can provide additional value by intelligently connecting EVs to the power grid to provide various grid-stabilizing services. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot enables smart charging and discharging of EVs according to the grid’s needs in a comprehensive solution for a fully electrified, emissions-free mobility future. Bridging the gap between energy and mobility also makes offsetting new electrification costs possible, as they provide end users with added benefits of utility bill reduction and increased revenue streams.

The Mobility House at ACT Expo 2021

The Mobility House team will be exhibiting (Booth #1716) at the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation Expo 2021, to be held at the Long Beach Convention Center on August 30-September 2. Visitors will be able to see live demonstrations of the company’s intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot and engage with The Mobility House experts on-site. Conference attendees can also hear from Rajiv Singhal, director of strategic partnerships for The Mobility House during the session titled, Light and Medium Duty Vehicle Summit Part 2 – Making Charging Smarter, taking place at 11:15am local time on September 2. Here Rajiv will discuss how smart charging technologies are optimizing charging, fuel costs and up-time for fleets today.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House’s mission is to create an emissions-free energy and mobility future. Since 2009, the company has developed an expansive partner ecosystem to intelligently integrate electric vehicles into the power grid, including electric vehicle charger manufacturers, 1,000+ installation partners, 80+ energy suppliers, and automotive manufacturers ranging from Audi to Tesla. The intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot and underlying EV Aggregation Platform enable customers and partners to integrate electric vehicles into the grid for optimized and future proof operations. The Mobility House’s unique vendor-neutral and interoperable technology approach to smart charging and energy management has been successful at over 500 commercial installations around the world. The Mobility House has more than 200 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, Calif. For more information visit mobilityhouse.com.

