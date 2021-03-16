Log in
The Model Bakery : Partners With Goldbelly

03/16/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Curated Online Artisan Food Marketplace Offers Model’s Famous English Muffins and more

The Model Bakery, Napa Valley’s artisan bakery, has announced that Goldbelly, the premier online marketplace for regional and artisanal foods crafted by local food purveyors, now offers The Model Bakery’s famous English muffins, English muffin gift packs, select cookies and granola, as well as the popular Model Bakery Cookbook.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005250/en/

The Model Bakery English Muffin is now available for home delivery through Goldbelly. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Model Bakery English Muffin is now available for home delivery through Goldbelly. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Model Bakery English Muffin had acquired a cult following even before named to Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2016, again in 2017, and for the 20th Anniversary List in 2020. Each Model Bakery English muffin is hand made in the Napa Valley, from the bakery's long standing recipe using The Model Bakery focaccia bread dough, dusted in cornmeal and griddled in clarified butter to give it a crunchy exterior and moist and fluffy inside.

"Oprah had the chance to taste our English muffins while visiting the Napa Valley and really loved them,” said Model Bakery co-owner Sarah Mitchell Hansen. “We’ve been sending her special orders for years and are thrilled to have been featured as one of her Favorite Things three times.”

For nearly a century, The Model Bakery has been an integral part of the Napa Valley culinary scene, providing discerning and hungry residents and valley visitors the best breads, pastries and coffee products at the original location on Main Street in St. Helena, their outpost at Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa, and their newest “Mini Model” location in Yountville. Proprietors Karen Mitchell and her daughter Sarah Mitchell Hansen specialize in artisan breads made with organic stone ground flours and the highest quality ingredients as well as a complete range of pastry products. With more than 17 varieties of breads in their daily baked repertoire, The Model Bakery offers the most complete menu of options for consumers and commercial operations to be found in California’s North Bay Wine Country.

To order fresh made products from the Model Bakery, please visit: www.goldbelly.com/the-model-bakery

For more information, please visit www.themodelbakery.com.

(Additional Images Available Upon Request)


© Business Wire 2021
