The MolinaCares Accord : Donates $250,000 to Feeding Texas

MolinaCares also distributes food at Austin event hosted by Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott

The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Texas (“Molina”), has donated $250,000 to Feeding Texas to support millions of Texans struggling in the aftermath of severe weather and record-breaking cold endured throughout the state.

“The pandemic already pushed more Texans than ever to access food assistance from food banks,” said Celia Cole, CEO at Feeding Texas. “The need is even higher as we strive to help Texas families recover from the impact of the recent winter storms. We are grateful for MolinaCares and Molina Healthcare of Texas’ support in helping Texas food banks keep their communities nourished through this crisis.”

The Feeding Texas network is the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. Together with 21-member food banks, the organization reaches over four million Texans annually with food and resources. “Our hearts go out to Texans affected by the devastating storm that left millions without adequate food, clean drinking water, heat, or power,” said Anne Rote, president of Molina Healthcare of Texas. “Molina Healthcare of Texas is honored to lend a hand during this trying time.”

About The MolinaCares Accord:

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

About Molina Healthcare of Texas:

Since 2006, Molina Healthcare of Texas has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 357,000 members through Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, Medicare Medicaid Program (MMP), and Health Insurance Exchange programs with service areas across Texas. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005827/en/